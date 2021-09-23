OXFORD — As great as things have been, Ole Miss senior linebacker Lakia Henry wants to see more. He knows the Rebels are capable of more. And, for the first time in years, there are glimmers of hope that there is, in fact, more out there for the Ole Miss defense.
Henry is one of the leaders of a defense that is night and day better from where it was a season ago. Yes, the sample size is just three games, but the difference is drastic. In 2020, the No. 13 Rebels (3-0) surrendered just under 40 points per game defensively, among one of the worst groups in all of college football.
This season, that number is down to 20.7 points per game allowed. That still ranks about in the middle of the college football pack, but it’s an improvement that is going to be a big reason Ole Miss potentially takes the next step under second-year head coach Lane Kiffin. Middle of the pack is a lot better than 118th.
It’s not just points per game that have improved, however. It’s everything. Ole Miss allowed better than 312 passing yards per game last year. That figure is down to just under 209 yards per game — a difference of more than 100 yards. The rushing defense has improved by nearly 71 yards per game as well.
The Rebels haven’t played world-beating offenses — though Tulane did come into last week’s 40-point blowout averaging better than 50 points a contest — and the slate is about to get a lot tougher in Tuscaloosa, Alabama a week from Saturday against the top-ranked Crimson Tide.
But even the young man who boldly proclaimed earlier in the summer he thought Ole Miss could have the best defense in college football is surprised with what he has seen so far. Not with any one player’s performance; instead, he’s surprised with how well everyone is playing as a collective unit.
“It's really surprising me as a whole defense how well we're playing right now. Everybody's doing their assignment,” Henry said. “We're assignment sound, and we're trusting each other. … Everybody's accepting their role.
But after the first practice of the off week on Tuesday, Henry made sure to note there was still a lot of work to be done. Facing Alabama, a team that has won six national titles under head coach Nick Saban, is a tall task for just about anyone. And the Ole Miss defense isn’t taking that for granted, no matter how much improvement it has shown.
“It's taken a big step. (But) really, we're not where we want to be at all right now. We have to put a lot better. But it's a good starting point,” Henry said. “I think our defense is getting better and it’s just going to continue to get better every week.”
The Crimson Tide held off No. 11 Florida in a nail biter last weekend, a game Alabama led 21-3 in the first quarter. But Ole Miss knows as well as anyone how good Saban’s teams are, having won five in a row against the Rebels. Alabama won last year’s shootout in Oxford 63-48.
Alabama is led offensively by freshman sensation Bryce Young. The quarterback has thrown 10 touchdown passes without an interception, helping the Crimson Tide to a gaudy 41 points per game.
At least part of the bye week, however, didn’t involve preparation for the highly-anticipated game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was more about the Rebels’ own improvement than anything else.
“We’re focusing on ourselves right now,” Henry said. “He have to get better first, and then we'll worry about Alabama.”