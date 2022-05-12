Through the ups and downs of what has been a rollercoaster ride of a 2022 campaign, Ole Miss baseball has remained confident. Things were always on the verge of turning the corner, whether or not the wins and losses showed it.
But over the last four games, the corner has been turned. And while a three-game sweep over a struggling Missouri team might not have disproved all skepticism, a 4-1 victory over No. 14 Southern Miss in Hattiesburg on Wednesday has it looking like the Rebels (28-19, 10-14 SEC) are peaking as the regular season draws to a close.
“Not just confidence-wise. We need them,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “We need them on our resume, we need them to be able to finish the season so we can keep playing after the (regular) season’s over.”
Ole Miss plays at No. 17 LSU (33-15, 14-10) in a three-game series starting Friday. First pitch is at 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
The energy inside the Ole Miss dugout is palpable right now, according to senior third baseman Justin Bench. After weeks of coming up on the wrong side of pivotal moments, the Rebels have started to right the ship at the best possible time. Timely hitting and spectacular defense have been staples during their current four-game winning streak.
“No doubt. We’ve just been one hit away. And I think we’re starting to do that,” Bench said. “It’s coming around, and I think we’re going to finish out strong.”
The stakes are high in Baton Rouge this weekend, as the Rebels can improve their chances for making the NCAA Tournament field with a solid showing against the Tigers and No. 10 Texas A&M next weekend.
Four different LSU players have hit at least 10 home runs this season, led by Dylan Crews’ 16. The Tigers also excel on the mound, with a team earned run average of just 3.74 (14th nationally). The Tigers won two of three in Oxford last season, but the Rebels’ win was a dramatic eight-run comeback and walk off home run from designated hitter Kemp Alderman.
The Tigers are 25-6 at home this season, and Ole Miss is 161-183-1 all-time against LSU.
“We’re used to playing in front of people. And I think we thrive under it,” Bench said. “It’s going to be competitive. It’s going to be fun, and we’re ready to get after it.”