OXFORD — Lane Kiffin was very clear following Ole Miss’ gut-wrenching six-point loss against Alabama Saturday night.
Moral victories aren’t going to cut it for his program.
Trailing by six with less than two minutes to play, No. 11 Ole Miss drove all the way down to the Alabama 15-yard-line but was ultimately unable to score, as the No. 9 Crimson Tide took down the Rebels 30-24 in a back-and-forth matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
It is the Rebels’ (8-2, 4-2 SEC) seventh-straight loss to Alabama (8-2, 5-2).
With the defeat and LSU’s win, the Tigers have won the SEC West. It was the first home loss for Ole Miss since a November 2020 loss to Auburn, snapping a 14-game streak.
“Let me just explain it really well. I don’t really give a s**t about how many yards we had, how close the game was. We didn’t win the game. Two years ago, we walked off this field, and I said we didn’t come here to cover spreads, we didn’t come here to play what, at the time was the No. 1 team in the country, close,” Kiffin said. “So, all these about ‘well you did this good’ … it doesn’t matter. We didn’t win the game. Maybe at some other places that’s good … We came here to win, to beat Alabama. And we didn’t do it.”
Ole Miss led 17-14 at halftime, and the game was tied at 24 headed into the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide took its first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard field goal from Will Reichard.
The Rebels scored seven points in the second half and, after racking up 237 yards in the first half, totaled just 166 in the second.
Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins ran for 135 yards and scored two touchdowns, setting the single-season school record at 15.
Following a 49-yard field goal from Reichard with 2:23 left in the game, Ole Miss marched down the field, spearheaded by a 35-yard run from Judkins. Dart was sacked on a crucial third down, which set up a fourth-and-15 from the 20. Dart’s last-gasp throw to senior Jonathan Mingo in the end zone fell incomplete.
“There’s a lot that goes into it with a little time to think. And I think that’s very fair. I always want to do something different if it didn’t work. But (Judkins) was also really tired,” Kiffin said. “ … And you also can’t predict everything. They played coverage, and a lot of times after those explosive runs, you know as you get into the red zone they’ll come after you, and they didn’t. So, the head coach and defensive coordinator (at Alabama) make a lot of money for a reason”
The Rebels took the game’s opening kickoff and drove all the way inside the 15 but were unable to pick up a fourth-and-2 conversion after junior running back Zach Evans was stopped behind the line of scrimmage.
The Rebels’ defense was stout early, forcing a pair of punts and a fourth-down stop on the Crimson Tide’s first three drives. Ole Miss held Alabama to 22 first-quarter yards and took the lead late in the first quarter on a 1-yard wildcat run from Judkins.
Senior Jonathan Cruz added a short field goal in the second quarter to make it 10-0, the first double-digit lead for the Rebels over Alabama since 2016. That quickly dissipated, however, as Bryce Young hit Jermaine Burton from 19-yards out to narrow the deficit to three.
Judkins scored again from a yard out in the wildcat following an Alabama fumble.
Evans had a pivotal fumble late in the first half inside the Rebels’ 25, which led to another scoring toss from Young. A Rebels lead that could have been further extended was instead cut to three at halftime. Evans left the game after the hit. After the game, Kiffin confirmed Evans suffered a concussion.
Reichard knotted the game at 17 on the first drive of the third quarter.
The Rebels retook the lead on their opening third-quarter drive, when Dart hit Mingo for a 3-yard touchdown strike. Young then tied the game with a 5-yard strike to Ja’Corey Brooks.
Ole Miss outgained Alabama 87-59 in the fourth quarter but failed to score any points.
Dart finished 18 of 31 for 212 yards and a touchdown.
“Just really disappointed,” Dart said. “Had an opportunity to win it and didn’t come through, and that’s on me.”
While their dreams of winning the SEC have officially been dashed, Ole Miss still has a lot left to play for, starting with a road matchup in Fayetteville, Arkansas next weekend against Arkansas.
But Kiffin admits that Saturday night’s loss is going to stick with him for the foreseeable future.
“It’s just a shame. Unfortunately, it’s going to be one of those games … you’ll remember your whole life. That it was right there, with a chance to win.”
