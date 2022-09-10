OXFORD — It’s time for Lane Kiffin to fish or cut bait.
Kiffin likes to get out in a boat on the deep seas, and I’m sure he understands this.
Ole Miss quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer have gone through a spring competition, a summer of work and an August camp.
Now they’ve each had a regular season start.
Arguably the two weakest opponents on the Ole Miss schedule are now in the rear view mirror.
The Rebels are on the road next week at Georgia Tech which is a lot different than playing the other Power Five team in that state.
Tech, for all its struggles in recent seasons, was still just a touchdown behind Clemson with less than 2 minutes remaining the third quarter in its season opener.
So the Yellow Jackets gained a little street cred there, plus this Ole Miss team has not yet earned the right to take anyone lightly.
Through the life of this competition Kiffin has described it as close.
The first two games may have made his decision a little easier, but if that’s the case he didn’t let on.
“We’ll go back and look at the film and see what we think,” Kiffin said.
Dart, the USC transfer, didn’t set the world on fire against Troy but was impressive in his relief work in the Rebels’ 59-3 win over Central Arkansas Saturday.
Altmyer hasn’t gotten a lot of breaks the last two weeks.
His entry into the Troy game was delayed because Dart threw an interception the series before Altmyer was to take the field. Kiffin said he didn’t want Dart to live with the memory of his last throw being a turnover.
Needing all the game reps he could get against UCA Altmyer’s snaps were limited in the first quarter because the Bears botched two punts.
The Rebels scored on one and set the offense up at the UCA 4 on the other.
Through it all Altmyer hit six of his first seven passes — two for touchdowns to tight end Michael Trigg — but missed his last six.
His final throw was an interception in Ole Miss territory in which he looked affected by a hit to his right, throwing shoulder sustained when UCA end Logan Jessup came free from the right side for a sack with roughly 6 minutes left in the half.
Dart replaced Altmyer and led the Rebels to a field goal on their final possession of the second quarter.
Dart would go on to show better touch on deep throws than he did a week ago and finish 10 for 15 for 182 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers. He wasn’t perfect but the lure of increased accuracy in the downfield game plus the mobility factor will likely be enough for him to get the start in Atlanta.
The severity of Altmyer’s shoulder situation is unclear anyway.
He could have used more reps in these first two games. It’s unfortunate, but sometimes the unseen forces of nature don’t go your way. Time and football teams have to move ahead.
As the schedule soon shifts gears to SEC competition, the Rebels need someone they can rally around and improve with, someone with whom receivers can develop chemistry and timing.
They need a QB1.
