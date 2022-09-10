djr-2022-09-11-sport-altmyer-twp1

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans checks on quarterback Luke Altmyer after Altmyer is sacked in the second quarter against Central Arkansas Saturday night.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

OXFORD — It’s time for Lane Kiffin to fish or cut bait.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus