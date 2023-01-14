OXFORD — The Ole Miss men’s basketball team is in the midst of a five-game losing streak that has seen the Rebels start 0-4 in SEC play. But head coach Kermit Davis and his team aren’t worried about where the team stands mentally as the season’s grind continues.
He is aware, however, that the Rebels need to get their winning mojo back.
The Rebels (8-8, 0-4 SEC) have lost three of the five games by single-digits and, in a 10-point loss to Mississippi State, actually led by seven points in the second half. Ole Miss hosts Georgia (12-4, 2-1) Saturday at noon.
“(There’s) nothing like winning. Nothing like winning,” Davis said. “ … Last year Arkansas lost their first three league games, went to the Elite Eight. We talked about that. … We’ve got to take advantage, especially at home, and we haven’t.”
The Rebels’ defense has been generally solid this season, ranking in the top third nationally at just under 66 points per game allowed. The offense, however, has had its share of issues, tied for 275th in scoring at 68 points per game. Ole Miss is also shooting just 42.9% from the field, ranking 262nd nationally.
After a six-win season in 2021-22, Georgia hired former Florida head coach Mike White — who played collegiately and was an assistant coach at Ole Miss — and has the Bulldogs at 12-4 and in the top half of the SEC standings. Georgia is led by guard Terry Roberts, who averages 15.7 points per game.
The 2022-23 campaign is far from lost for the Rebels, however, and junior guard Matthew Murrell is one of the key voices helping his teammates remain all-in on the job at hand.
“Talk to the guys consistently. Tell them there’s still plenty of the season left,” Murrell said. “Seeing that we’ve been in close games and most of these games, most of the games, it’s coming down to the last 10 to five minutes. So we just kind of have to find a way to be able to execute down the stretch.”
Murrell was also clear that Saturday’s matchup was a big one for his team as far as getting their swagger back.
“It’s very imperative. … Matter of fact, we needed this game tonight. You need all these games, just for a confidence boost because, you know, nobody likes losing,” Murrell said. “Especially, if you’re an athlete, you’re very competitive, you want to win every game. So, when it happens, we have to correct our mistakes and push on to the next game.
