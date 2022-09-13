OXFORD — J.J. Pegues needed a few more tickets to Ole Miss' first two games this season.
The junior defensive tackle is, of course, an Oxford native who starred on both sides of the ball at Oxford High School before signing with Auburn. He shifted between tight end and defensive tackle during his two seasons on the plains, totaling seven receptions in 2020 and 16 tackles in 2021.
He opted to come home, via the transfer portal, this offseason. He enrolled at Ole Miss for the spring semester and turned heads the moment he stepped on campus.
When Pegues finally stepped onto the grass at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the first two home games of his Rebels career against Troy and Central Arkansas, he took a second to soak it all in. But he also had a bit of a homework assignment beforehand.
Players dressed for games are given four tickets to each home game for family members. But, given Pegues is from Oxford, four wasn’t going to cut it.
“I’ve really been asking all the other players for tickets. I know I probably had, like, 20-some tickets for my family,” Pegues said with a smile. “But, it’s been surreal. Just, being in the moment, taking it all in and just having fun.”
- Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
Pegues has shined so far for the Rebels (2-0), collecting his first career sack in the opener versus the Trojans. Upon knocking Troy’s quarterback’s helmet off and securing the sack, Pegues put his hand to his head in the form a shark fin. It’s something he saw a lot of great ones before him do, so he figured he might as well, too.
“I (didn’t) really know what to do, and I used to see on TV, like, (Robert) Nkemdiche and them throwing up land sharks,” Pegues said. “So, it was a surreal moment again."
Pegues is one of the key players on a defense that has been stout in the early portion of the season. Ole Miss averages seven tackles for loss and three sacks per game, which rank 33rd and 16th, nationally. And, perhaps most importantly is that the Rebels are allowing just 6.5 points per game, the sixth-highest mark in the country.
The schedule is going to get a lot harder than Troy and Central Arkansas. But so far, Ole Miss feels good about where it is defensively and where it can be.
“We’re very confident,” junior safety Isheem Young said. “Everybody (on this team) thinks we’re the best defense in the SEC, for sure.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.