OXFORD — J.J. Pegues needed some home cooking.
The 6-foot-2, 315 pound Ole Miss defensive tackle was a do-it-all superstar during his prep days at Oxford High School. As a senior in 2019, Pegues led the Chargers to the 6A state title. He ran for 623 yards and 12 touchdowns, caught 36 passes for 607 yards and six touchdowns and had two sacks on defense that season.
Pegues was a four-star tight end recruit who began his career at Auburn, catching seven passes for 57 yards as a freshman in 2020. He moved to the defensive line for the 2021 season and made 17 tackles, including two for loss. He entered the transfer portal following his second season with the Tigers and came back to Oxford to play for his hometown team. In some ways, it is still a dream come true to be playing at the stadium he literally grew up around the corner from.
“It does (mean more the longer I’m home), just because (I) get to see my family, my best friends in high school and people like that, just be able to support me and don’t have to spend that much money on hotels and stuff like that because it’s literally three minutes away from my house,” Pegues said. “ … It hits home every time that I get to be able to get on the field and every time I get to put on the Ole Miss Rebels.”
Pegues played in 12 games with the Rebels in 2022, finishing with 26 tackles and three sacks. He also got back to his offensive roots, catching a 1-yard touchdown in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving. Pegues figures to play a large role for Ole Miss in 2023 as one of the key cogs on a veteran defensive line for first-year defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Pegues and senior defensive ends Cedric Johnson and Jared Ivey figure to be among the strengths of a defense that is getting a makeover following last season’s late slide.
Pegues is thankful to be back home, to be able to play in front of his friends and family. It’s something he will never take for granted. He was asked if there was any particular hometown eating establishment that he missed while he was gone for two years, his go-to spot in town. Pegues answered without hesitation.
“My grandma’s cooking. That’s the restaurant,” Pegues said with a laugh. “ … She can cook up everything. I mean, she has the macaroni, and she does something to her macaroni that I don’t know about when she (does) it. And I love it, and I want it every time. … Had to come back to it.”
During his first season with the Rebels, Pegues said he wasn’t particularly vocal. But as he’s grown with the team and as a player focusing solely on defense — minus the occasional offensive formation, of course — he has made a conscious effort to be someone players look to when times get tough. He is a lead-by-example type.
“I really think that I’ve just grown more as a leader, just stepped into that role just because it is my senior year, and also I know a little bit more and I’m more comfortable at D-line,” Pegues said. “And, a lot of people look up to me, and I just want to be that voice that, you know, when it needs to be said, I can say it and everybody will listen.
“… But I really just try to play hard and talk more just because they see me do it on the field, so they’re like, ‘OK, we’ll listen to him. It works for him. So why not listen to it?’”
