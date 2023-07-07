OXFORD — Odds are high that star Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez will hear his name called sooner than later in Major League Baseball's July 9 amateur draft.
The 2023 MLB Draft take place July 9-11 in Seattle, coinciding with the MLB All-Star Game. The first two rounds of the draft will be held July 9, the third through 10th rounds on July 10, and the 11th through 20th rounds will be held on July 11.
The Rebels had seven players drafted last year. College players with eligibility remaining have the option to return to school.
Gonzalez has long been touted as a first-round pick waiting to happen. He is currently ranked as the No. 18 overall prospect by MLB.com. Gonzalez has been a superstar since assuming the shortstop as a freshman in 2021. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder from Southern California started all 186 games he played in with the Rebels and is a career .319 hitter. He was a freshman All-American in 2021, first-team All-SEC in 2022 and second-team All-SEC in 2023. He hit 40 home runs over three seasons and walked more times (123) than he struck out (94). Gonzalez also played for the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.
Outfielder Kemp Alderman and catcher Calvin Harris will almost certainly hear their names called in the first two days as well and have the option to return to Ole Miss.
Alderman was among the top hitters in the SEC in 2023, finishing with a .376 average, 19 home runs and 61 RBIs. MLB.com currently has him ranked as the No. 55 prospect in the draft.
Harris was second-team All-SEC as well in 2023, finishing with a .321 average, 12 home runs and 46 RBIs. He hit a program-record four home runs and tied the single-game school record with 10 RBIs in a win at Missouri on May 6. Harris is ranked No. 133 overall by MLB.com.
Former Rebels who could find themselves drafted are second baseman Peyton Chatagnier and outfielder T.J. McCants, both of whom have entered the transfer portal.
Pitcher Jack Dougherty, first baseman Anthony Calarco, outfielder Ethan Groff and third baseman Ethan Lege could also see themselves get selected. Lege was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 16th round last year out of Delgado Community College.
A pair of high school commits are likely to have their names called at some point as well —Magnolia Heights shortstop Cooper Pratt and Oxford High catcher Campbell Smithwick. Pratt is ranked as the No. 45 overall player overall player in the class, while Smithwick is ranked as the No. 155 prospect.
