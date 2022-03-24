OXFORD — As No. 5 Tennessee comes to Swayze Field for a matchup up of SEC heavyweights, top-ranked Ole Miss knows it’s going to put its best foot forward with sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez leading off its offense.
After a relatively slow start to his 2022 campaign, the preseason All-American candidate has been red hot of late, raising his batting average up to .323 and his on base percentage to a whopping .523.
Given his stellar freshman campaign, it was only a matter of time until Gonzalez found his swing again. But a move from the middle of the lineup to the leadoff spot hasn’t hurt, either.
Since moving to the top of the batting order in the Auburn series, Gonzalez is 9 for 15 over four games with two home runs and five walks.
Gonzalez will get the first crack at Tennessee’s pitching Friday night, the first of a massive three-game series between the teams. First pitch is 6:30 p.m., and the game will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus. The two teams have not played since 2019.
“I’ve hit there my whole life pretty much. I hit there last year,” Gonzalez said. “And I love hitting first. I like setting the tone for this team.”
Gonzalez walked 38 times in his D1Baseball National Freshman of the Year campaign in 2021 to go along with his sterling .355 batting average. This season, Gonzalez has already walked 23 times compared to just eight strikeouts.
“He’s going to get competitive at-bats, take pitches when he needs to take it, and he’s one of the best hitters I’ve seen,” senior outfielder Justin Bench said.
The Rebels (16-4, 2-1 SEC) haven’t faced many teams that can consistently score run-for-run with them yet this season, not particularly surprising given they score just under 10 runs per game. That changes Friday when the Volunteers take the field.
Tennessee (20-1, 3-0) is second in the nation in runs per game at 11.4 and leads college baseball with 2.81 home runs per game. Seven different Vols batters have hit at least five home runs, led by infielder Trey Lipscomb’s nine.
They also excel on the mound — Tennessee has the lowest team ERA (1.93) in the country. Redshirt junior Ben Joyce is among the headliners, as the reliever has thrown a 104 mile per hour pitch this season.
Suffice to say, Bench is looking forward to the matchup against a team that made it to Omaha last year.
“They got some good arms, and they can hit it. But we can, too,” Bench said. “So, we’re excited for the weekend and ready to get it done.”