OXFORD — So far, so good for the defending national champions.
Ole Miss junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez hit a grand slam in the second inning against Delaware — the first longball of his season — and drove in seven runs overall as the Rebels took down the Blue Hens 14-4 to finish of their opening-series sweep.
The Rebels top-four hitters in the lineup — Gonzalez, junior third baseman Ethan Lege, Alderman and junior catcher Calvin Harris — went a combined 9 for 14. Alderman finished with three hits and two RBIs.
Ole Miss outscored Delaware 35-6 in three games, with two of the games ending early due to the run-rule.
“We’ve known we have a good offense. I mean, this team is mostly offensive based usually, except for kind of last year … (when) our pitching helped us win,” Gonzalez said. “ … But yeah, this team is scary offensively.”
Junior starting pitcher Xavier Rivas — in his first appearance with Ole Miss after transferring from Division II Indianapolis in the offseason — went 4.1 innings, struck out eight and walked four. He was taken out in the fifth inning after walking two batters and replaced by junior Tommy Henninger. Henninger limited the damage to one run in his first Ole Miss appearance by way of a strikeout and groundout.
“This is probably more people than I’ve ever pitched in front of combined, yes,” Rivas said with a laugh. "Getting the win’s the most important thing, but yeah, pitching in front of, who knows, 10,000 plus here, getting to walk off the mound and hear the cheers, (it’s) something special for sure. Something I’ve never got to experience, and it’s why I came here.”
Ole Miss (3-0) hit two home runs in a seven-run second inning, the other coming on a line-drive blast into the Blue Hens’ bullpen from junior leftfielder Kemp Alderman. Senior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier hit his second home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth to nearly the same spot Alderman hit his. Chatagnier finished the series with five hits.
Delaware (0-3) scored three runs with two outs in the top of the sixth, but freshman Jordan Vera — also making his first Ole Miss appearance — struck out Dan Covino with runners on the corners to end the inning.
Ole Miss scored four runs in the sixth, three of those coming off a bases-loaded Gonzalez double to put the run-rule into effect.
Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco’s father, Ron, threw out the first pitch before the game. Ron Bianco played baseball and football at Delaware in the 1960s.
“(It was) really cool. I wouldn’t be here (without him),” Bianco said. “We all have people that help us throughout our lives —mentors, parents, coaches. So much is said about Coach Bertman, which is certainly deserving. But that was my first coach. That was the first guy that I learned the game from, and how to coach. So, pretty cool. Pretty cool.”
Ole Miss hosts Arkansas State Tuesday at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.