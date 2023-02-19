CWS Oklahoma Mississippi Baseball

Mississippi's Jacob Gonzalez runs the bases after hitting a home run against Oklahoma in the sixth inning in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

 John Peterson

OXFORD — So far, so good for the defending national champions.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.