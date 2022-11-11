OXFORD — Ole Miss (2-0) defeated FAU (1-1) Friday night 80-67 at SJB Pavilion. Here are three takeaways from the Rebels’ win.
The Rebels are at their best when junior Jaemyn Brakefield is assertive.
The forward scored eight points in the first 5:30 or so of game action, which included a pair of 3-point makes. He scored 10 in the first half, helping Ole Miss to a 39-30 halftime lead. Brakefield finished with a team-high 17 points and added a team-best eight rebounds. After scoring just three points in the season opener, Friday’s effort was a welcomed sight.
They need to be better at putting teams away
The Rebels led by as many as 17 in the second half but saw that lead dwindle to just six with about four minutes to play. FAU shot 47% in the second half after hitting at just a 38% clip in the opening half. The Rebels finished the game on a 6-0 run to put the game out of reach, but there were a few moments where it got a little dicey.
Ole Miss has scoring options
It wasn’t just Brakefield Friday night, as he was joined by a trio of other players in double-figure scoring. Junior guard Matthew Murrell, senior forward Robert Allen and senior forward Josh Mballa each scored 10 points. Ole Miss shot 51% from the field in the game after a 37%-performance in the opener. The Rebels had 42 points in the paint, 35 points off the bench and led for more than 36 minutes.
