OXFORD – Yes, the fourth-and-24 that came oh-so-close to becoming a part of Tennessee football lore was just as exciting for Ole Miss senior safety Jake Springer as it was for fans watching at home.
Springer, playing in his first game since the opener against Louisville, made an immediate impact for the No. 12 Rebels, finishing with 11 tackles and a sack. He was a key reason Ole Miss held a potent Volunteer offense more than two touchdowns below its season scoring average.
The defense’s pivotal moment occurred late in the fourth quarter following a sack and holding penalty on the Tennessee offense. Faced with a fourth-and-24, quarterback Hendon Hooker threw a deep strike to tight end Jacob Warren over the middle of the field. Warren extended the ball toward the line to gain but was marked just short following a tackle from senior Otis Reese. A lengthy review ensued, and the call on the field stood.
The officials’ spot of the ball led to fans throwing trash on the field, which delayed the finish of the game by about 30 minutes.
Tennessee did get another possession in the game with less than 30 seconds left in regulation.
“Quarterback made a great play, good vision, throwing the ball where he needed to,” Springer said. “I thought that was game right there. That was a game-ender. From when I saw it when they were spotting it, I knew it was short. I was really just relieved.
“I was exhausted after that game … That’s what coach tells us is after the game, you’re supposed to be drained completely. All the work and effort and thinking that we go through, and we put out on there … That was it right there. We came back out and we finished it after that. It was exciting. It’s a whole lot of fun being in that atmosphere.”
INJURIES MOUNTING
In addition to the possibility redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral is unable to play against LSU, Kiffin noted the team is dealing with a number of other injuries, though he did not get into specifics.
»CORRAL QUESTIONABLE? Lane Kiffin does 'not feel good about' his quarterback's availability this week
While Springer and junior running back Jerrion Ealy came back against Tennessee, junior receiver Jonathan Mingo has not played since the Tulane game, and senior receiver Braylon Sanders left last weekend’s matchup with an unspecified lower body injury. Sophomore guard Caleb Warren did not play against the Volunteers, either.
“We’re already extremely beat up. We are not in good shape, not in good shape that way for this week, but it is what it is,” Kiffin said. “People from somewhere have to step up.”
AUBURN KICKOFF ANNOUNCED
Ole Miss’ matchup at No. 19 Auburn on Oct. 30 will kick off at 6 p.m., the SEC announced Monday. The Rebels have lost five in a row against the Tigers, who just beat Arkansas last weekend. Auburn defeated Ole Miss 35-28 last season.