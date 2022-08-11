OXFORD — Jalen Knox has spent the better part of a year waiting. Now, he’s finally ready to try seize the moment.
The Ole Miss senior wide receiver began his career at Missouri as a four-star prospect out of Arlington, Texas. He caught 77 passes for 1,031 yards and four touchdowns in his Tigers career, including 31 receptions for 305 yards in 2020.
Knox transferred to Ole Miss as a walk-on in 2021 but was not eligible. During that time, Knox worked on himself — and for the first time in his college football career began taking his academics seriously. Knox joked that, while at Missouri, he would open his laptop “maybe two times a week.”
He discovered he was a better student than he ever gave himself credit for.
“Coming in, after I transferred, had to go through a whole process to get back eligible. I had to take, I think I’m at like 42 hours I ended up taking since I got here last July,” Knox said. “Just taking all those classes and really just having to lock in … (I was told) football can take a back role right now, because we just need you to get your academics (together).
“I actually am a smart kid. I’m really good at school and good at getting grades. It’s been blooming ever since.”
Knox also used that time to learn about himself as a football player. Knox was a high school star and started 16 games at Missouri; he wasn’t used to taking a backseat to anyone. But last season forced him into a new role on the scout team. His job was not to be a focal point — it was to help his teammates get ready for the opponent of the week.
It wasn’t necessarily familiar for Knox. But, in a way, it was good for him.
“Last year definitely made me more humble, just not being the starting receiver. … Everything I was doing was just preparing the team to go play whatever opponent. I wasn’t getting to travel, I wasn’t suiting up for the games. I had to take the backseat to whatever they were trying to do,” Knox said. “It was good. I got to focus on my grades, really learned that I’m good at school, started taking that aspect seriously. Now I’m on track to graduate, hopefully get on the field this year, make plays.”
The wide receiver room was crowded last season with the likes of Dontario Drummond, Braylon Sanders, Jonathan Mingo and Jahcour Pearson. Their departures would have led to more opportunities for Knox under most circumstances. The transfer portal, however, vastly changed things.
Ole Miss added former Central Florida receiver Jaylon Robinson, former Mississippi State receiver Malik Heath and former Louisville receiver Jordan Watkins in the offseason, each of whom has a wealth of collegiate experience.
Adding another wrench in his plans was a foot injury Knox suffered that kept him out of spring football. He finds himself in a battle for playing time with new players and veterans like Mingo and Dannis Jackson. That isn’t a bad thing, however.
“I see that as competition. When there’s 10 guys in the room that can all go play on Saturdays, and that can all start, I know every day I have to be on my job, I have to make sure that I’m locked in on the playbook, that I know every detail of the offense,” Knox said. “Because if I don’t, the guy behind me or the guy in front of me is going to either get further ahead of me or he’s going to take my spot. So, it’s good to see that, every day, somebody else is making a different play. … Now it’s time to see what I can go do.”
