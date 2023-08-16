Georgia Tech Miami Football

Former Georgia Tech running back Jamious Griffin, who played last season at Oregon State, committed to Ole Miss Friday.

 AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

OXFORD — It’s been a bit of a whirlwind the last handful of days for Ole Miss running back Jamious Griffin. But he’s taking it all in stride as best he can.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you