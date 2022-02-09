OXFORD – Despite career-night from senior guard Jarkel Joiner, Ole Miss was unable to overcome the hot shooting of Alabama Wednesday night, falling to the Crimson Tide 97-83 at SJB Pavilion.
Ole Miss shot 48% from the field in the game, committed just seven turnovers and hit 12 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Alabama’s (15-9, 5-6 SEC) efficient 3-point barrage. Guard Jaden Shackelford hit eight 3s and finished with 30 points, and the Crimson Tide hit 14 of 22 from deep as a team and shot 60% overall.
Shackelford's 3-point total tied the SJB Pavilion record.
Joiner finished with a season-high 33 in the loss, tied for the most by an SEC player this season and Joiner’s highest scoring total as a Rebel.
“That was kind of the team went to Seattle and beat Gonzaga, just making shot after shot,” coach Kermit Davis said. “Obviously, offensively, we were plenty good enough. … Their guards were just too good for us tonight.”
Playing in just his second game since returning from back surgery that kept him out nearly a month, the Oxford-native started Wednesday’s contest and was feeling it from the field early, scoring eight of the Rebels’ first 12 and 11 points through less than six minutes.
Joiner scored 14 in the first half and helped Ole Miss (12-12, 3-8) lead by as many as 11. Alabama entered the game among the nation’s leaders in 3-point tries and scoring, however, and toward the end of the half, the Tide’s shots from deep started falling.
With Ole Miss up seven, Alabama went on a 9-0 run with 6 minutes, 20 seconds left in the period and ended the half on a separate 11-0 run. Despite Ole Miss shooting 48% from the field and 7 of 13 from deep, the Rebels trailed by 11 at halftime. The Crimson Tide hit 8 of 12 3-pointers in the first.
“It’s frustrating. But, you know, there’s good guard all around this league. That’s why I really feel like the SEC’s the best league in the country,” Joiner said. “It’s just us getting stops, us guarding the ball.”
The Rebels caught fire once again to start the second, scoring the first nine points of the half to cut the deficit down to two less than two minutes in. A 16-5 run ensued, putting the Tide back up by 13, and Alabama didn’t look back from there. The Tide shot 65% from the field in the second half.
Alabama guard J.D. Davison scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half, and forward Noah Gurley scored all 10 of his points after halftime.
“I thought Matt (Murrell) and Jarkel didn’t come out with real aggressiveness on the ball. It’s almost like we were on our heels, and we didn’t dig in (defensively), weren’t going over the top of ball screens,” Davis said. “It was just one of those things tonight, they just got comfortable.”
Sophomore guard Matthew Murrell finished with 15 points and senior center Nysier Brooks finished with 10 and seven rebounds.
Ole Miss plays at Missouri on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.