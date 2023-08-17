Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart is competing against Spencer Sanders to be Ole Miss' starting quarterback for a second straight season.

 Courtesy Ole Miss Athletics

OXFORD — There’s just more than two weeks until No. 22 Ole Miss opens its season against Mercer, but it’s still not a certainty who will be lining up under center, according to head coach Lane Kiffin.

