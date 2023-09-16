OXFORD — He didn’t necessarily expect the quantity of carries he wound up receiving Saturday night against Georgia Tech. But Ole Miss junior quarterback Jaxson Dart is always prepared to do whatever it takes.
Dart threw for 202 yards in the second half alone and ran for a career-high 136 yards and two touchdowns overall against Georgia Tech Saturday night, leading the No. 17 Rebels to a 48-23 win over the Yellow Jackets at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Dart was 4 of 12 passing for 49 yards over the first two quarters but went 6 of 6 in the second half. Saturday was the third 100-yard rushing game of Dart’s college career.
Without the services of leading receiver senior Tre Harris, senior Jordan Watkins stepped up in his stead with four catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.
The Rebels led 24-3 late in the third quarter, but Georgia Tech scored consecutive touchdowns and battled back to within one score early in the fourth quarter. The Rebels then scored 17-straight points, six of which came on a perfectly placed 68-yard throw to Watkins that all but sealed the win.
Ole Miss ran for a season-high 299 yards, and Dart was the team’s leading rusher.
“After the first few drives, (I) talked to Coach Weis and Coach Gilbert, and they kind of told me it was just going to be that kind of game,” Dart said. “I love that part of the sport, love that part of football. My dad always raised me to be a football player before quarterback.”
For the first time all season, Ole Miss (3-0) received the opening kickoff and didn’t score a touchdown on its first drive of the game, coming away with a 47-yard field goal from senior Caden Davis instead.
The Yellow Jackets were on the verge of tying the game with a 43-yard field goal try until sophomore defensive tackle Zxavian Harris blocked the attempt. Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart scored on a one-yard keeper on the ensuing eight-play drive to make it 10-0.
Georgia Tech (1-2) drove the ball down to the Ole Miss 2-yard line early in the second quarter, but a pass breakup in the end zone by senior Daijahn Anthony on fourth down again thwarted the Yellow Jackets.
A 68-yard keeper by Dart on the next drive set up Ole Miss with an eventual fourth-and-goal at the five, but junior tight end Michael Trigg dropped Dart’s pass in the back of the end zone.
The Yellow Jackets got on the board late in the half with a 22-yard field goal and trailed by just a touchdown at halftime. The Rebels had 160 rushing yards at halftime, with 118 of those coming from Dart.
Dart nearly surpassed his first-half passing total on the first drive of the third quarter with 48 yards, which led to a 21-yard touchdown run up the middle from senior Ulysses Bentley IV. A failed Georgia Tech fake-punt try from its own 28 led to Dart’s second rushing score of the day, this one from six-yards out.
“(Dart) did a really good job, and you have to pick up the flag when (your) top receiver’s down … top tight end’s down and your running back wasn’t 100%,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said.
The Yellow Jackets scored touchdowns late in the third and early in the fourth quarter to bring them back within a touchdown with 10:31 to play in the game. But a 44-yard field goal from Davis extended the lead back to double-digits, and Dart’s long strike to Watkins put the Rebels ahead by 17. Sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins put the finishing touches on the game with a one-yard touchdown run with 3:40 to play.
Judkins — who did not practice for much of the week, according to Kiffin — ran for 37 yards on 13 carries, and Bentley finished with 61 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Redshirt sophomore Matt Jones scored a 37-yard touchdown on his lone carry of the game.
“Jaxson’s really tough. He’s not tougher than me. We go back-and-forth on that,” Watkins said with a smile. “But he’s a heck of a ball player, and he just wants to win. And that’s awesome to see, especially out of your quarterback.”
Ole Miss plays at Alabama Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
