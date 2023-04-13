OXFORD — It was really only a matter of time until Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste wound up in Oxford.
The Ole Miss senior linebacker is from Florida and began his college career at UCF, where he racked up 152 tackles over four seasons. Jean-Baptiste transferred to Ole Miss for the spring semester, where he figures to be a big piece in new defensive coordinator Pete Golding’s defense.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had recruited Jean-Baptiste out of high school when Kiffin was at FAU. The transfer portal process was “very crazy,” Jean-Baptiste said. But one of the first coaches to reach out to him was Kiffin, he said. Which, given their histories, made a lot of sense.
“He was my first every collegiate offer coming out of high school. So, me and Coach Kiffin had that bond since Day 1,” Jean-Baptiste said. “ … And, on top of that, coming out of high school, I took my last official visit here to Ole Miss. So, it was kind of a no-brainer … to come finish what I was supposed to start here.”
Jean-Baptiste — and the entire Rebels defense, for that matter — is learning a brand-new defensive scheme this spring. Ole Miss is transitioning from a 3-2-6 base alignment to a more multiple defense. Mixed with the fact the Rebels lost linebackers Troy Brown and Austin Keys, who combined to make 132 tackles in 2022, there are a lot of new pieces up the middle of Ole Miss’ stop unit.
In addition to adding Jean-Baptiste, Ole Miss signed former Louisville linebacker Monty Montgomery (70 tackles, six sacks in 2022) and five-star recruit Suntarine Perkins. The Rebels also return seniors Ashanti Cistrunk (72 tackles in 2022) and Khari Coleman (42 tackles, 10 for loss in 2022).
“Me, getting these 15 practices, was a major (bonus) for me. Just learning the system and seeing what Coach Golding thinks and how he calls things,” Jean-Baptiste. “Just being able to pick his brains, which is good for me.”
Jean-Baptiste was asked to describe his game. He was succinct.
“Fast, physical, and I’m going to hit you,” he said.
Saunders adjusting to life in the slot
Former Miami (Ohio) defensive back John Saunders Jr. was admittedly caught off guard by the Mississippi area code that showed up on his phone shortly after entering his name into the transfer portal.
Saunders, a senior, intercepted five passes over the last two seasons with the RedHawks. The 6-foot-2 North Carolina native played cornerback at Miami (Ohio) but told reporters Thursday he has moved to more of a slot/safety role since transferring to Ole Miss for the spring.
There’s been a lot of “new” for Saunders the last few months.
“I got a phone call from (former Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator) Coach (Maurice) Crum, and I was a little thrown off because I’ve never seen a Mississippi area code number,” Saunders said. “But when I picked up though, I was like, ‘Yeah, this could be a very good move.’ And then I just started watching film on Ole Miss, so I’m like, ‘Yeah, this will be a good fit.’”
When he played outside cornerback, Saunders said he used to study bigger corners like Miami Dolphins stars Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard. In his new spot inside, he’s studying slot players like the Indianapolis Colts’ Kenny Moore II and Tyrann Mathieu of the New Orleans Saints.
There are distinct differences in the two defensive back spots. Among them? Communication.
“Dealing with a lot of motion. So, if there’s motion, the safeties are the ones dealing with the motions. And now I have to get used to dealing with the motion and communicating to the whole defense," Saunders said. "Because at corner, there wasn’t as much talking; I just guarded the guy across from me. But now it’s more so I have to communicate to the linebackers and just make sure everybody relays the call and we’re all on the same page every play.”
