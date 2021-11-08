OXFORD – If a given football season is an unpredictable roller coaster, Ole Miss junior running back Jerrion Ealy finds the best way to hold on is by being consistent every day, regardless of what lurks around the corner.
Against Auburn on Oct. 30, Ealy ran the ball just three times for just one yard. He’s had four games where he carried the ball less than 10 times and three games where he rushed for less than 20 yards.
And then there’s games like the one Ealy had against Liberty, where he took the second play from scrimmage 70 yards untouched to the end zone. Ealy finished with 115 yards and two touchdowns as the Rebels (7-2 overall, 3-2) defeated the Flames 27-14. He’s had two 100-yard efforts this season and another where he came up just short at 97 yards.
It has been a topsy-turvy campaign for Ealy, who led Ole Miss running backs in rushing as a freshman and sophomore but had offseason shoulder surgery. He’s shared the workload a bit more this year with fellow junior Snoop Conner and sophomore Henry Parrish Jr. and, when healthy, redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral. Ealy also missed the Arkansas game with an injury.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin praised Ealy for his team-first attitude last week following the game at Auburn. On Monday, Ealy revealed how he is able to stay level despite never fully knowing what his workload will be.
“By one simple solution – going out and practicing hard no matter what. You still have to practice hard at the end of the day, no matter if you get the ball 30 times or no times. The goal is always go out and do what you can, to the best of your abilities. So, I don’t really worry about reps or when I’m going to play or none of that.
"It’s just a matter of, when I do get the ball, what am I going to do with it? It doesn’t matter if you get the ball 30 times and don’t do anything with it. Then what’s the point of getting the ball 30 times?”