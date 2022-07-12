featured Johnson among Ole Miss attendees at SEC Media Days By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Jul 12, 2022 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ole Miss junior defensive end Cedric Johnson had 6.5 sacks last season and wants more in 2022. Joshua Taylor McCoy | Ole Miss Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ole Miss defensive end Cedric Johnson will join offensive tackle Nick Broeker and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo at SEC Media Days in Atlanta Monday.The SEC released its list of player attendees Tuesday.The event runs through July 21 at the College Football Hall of Fame, but the Ole Miss group will finish early as Rebels coach Lane Kiffin speaks in the afternoon session on Monday. Ole Miss discussion with Parrish Alford & Michael Katz Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans Half of the SEC schools have a returning quarterback among their Media Days attendees.Johnson had eight tackles for loss, 6 1-2 sacks and seven quarterback pressures last season. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ole Miss Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters