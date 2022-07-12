CedJohnsonSpring

Ole Miss junior defensive end Cedric Johnson had 6.5 sacks last season and wants more in 2022.

 Joshua Taylor McCoy | Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss defensive end Cedric Johnson will join offensive tackle Nick Broeker and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo at SEC Media Days in Atlanta Monday.

The SEC released its list of player attendees Tuesday.

The event runs through July 21 at the College Football Hall of Fame, but the Ole Miss group will finish early as Rebels coach Lane Kiffin speaks in the afternoon session on Monday.

Half of the SEC schools have a returning quarterback among their Media Days attendees.

Johnson had eight tackles for loss, 6 1-2 sacks and seven quarterback pressures last season.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

