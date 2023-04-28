Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) makes a catch in front of an Arkansas defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo was drafted in the second round (39th overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday.
Mingo played four years with the Rebels and finished his career with 112 catches for 1,758 yards and 12 touchdowns. The former Brandon High School star saved his best for last, catching a career-best 51 passes for 861 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.
The 6-foot-2, 220 pound Mingo set the Ole Miss single-game receiving yards in October record with 247 yards against Vanderbilt and was named second-team All-SEC as a senior. He played in the Senior Bowl in February.
The Panthers — who will enter their first season under former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich — selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall selection Thursday night. Carolina also has former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral on the roster currently.
The Panthers' leading receiver from a season ago, D.J. Moore, was traded to the Chicago Bears in the offseason.
