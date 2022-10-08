Mississippi Vanderbilt Football

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) is chased by Vanderbilt defensive lineman Myles Cecil (58) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

 John Amis/AP

NASHVILLE — It wasn’t always the prettiest game No. 9 Ole Miss has played in 2022. And, for the first time all season, the Rebels trailed at halftime. But a win is a win, even if it wasn’t perfect.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

