NASHVILLE — It wasn’t always the prettiest game No. 9 Ole Miss has played in 2022. And, for the first time all season, the Rebels trailed at halftime. But a win is a win, even if it wasn’t perfect.
Ole Miss trailed by 10 late in the second quarter and by a field goal at halftime Saturday to Vanderbilt despite being 17-point favorites. The Rebels exploded in the third quarter, however, scoring 21 points in that period and 28 in a row overall to take down the Commodores 52-28 at FirstBank Stadium. It is the Rebels’ fourth-straight win over Vanderbilt.
With the win, Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 SEC) is bowl eligible. Ole Miss is 6-0 for the first time since 2014.
“It was a strange feeling (being down at halftime). Especially, for this group, having never had that feeling,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. “I said, ‘Hey, we’ve been on the other side of this, now let’s actually play a really good second half, and a good fourth quarter, which we haven’t done for the most part. So, let’s flip it.’ And they came out and did it.”
A normally prolific Rebels running game was largely stifled, as Ole Miss rushed for just 45 yards in the first half and 116 overall. Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart had his highs and lows, throwing for an Ole Miss-high 439 yards and three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Dart’s touchdowns were of 61 yards and 71 yards to junior Jordan Watkins and senior Jonathan Mingo, respectively.
Mingo had a monster game, hauling in nine passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He had three receptions of 48 yards or more. His 247 yards set the Ole Miss single-game record, passing Elijah Moore’s 238-yard effort against Vanderbilt in 2020.
“Really during the game, I didn’t know I had that many yards until I had like three or for more to go,” Mingo said. “It’s kind of a blessing to break his record. Elijah’s somebody I really looked up to. He’s like a big brother to me.”
After exchanging field goals on their first respective drives, Ole Miss drove to the Vanderbilt 30 but was unable to convert a fourth-and-3. The Commodores took the lead on a 36-yard catch-and-run from A.J. Swann to Jayden McGowan that appeared to be stopped in the backfield before McGowan cut around freshman cornerback Davison Igbinosun and took it down the sideline.
Dart was intercepted on the next drive near midfield, but Ole Miss held Vanderbilt to a second field goal try inside the red zone to make it 13-3.
On third-and-6 on the next drive, Dart deftly maneuvered around the pocket and found Watkins across the middle. Watkins did the rest, sprinting 61 yards up the heart of the Vanderbilt defense for a touchdown. The Commodores extended the lead back to 10 late in the quarter on a fourth-and-short scoring run from Ray Davis.
Dart tossed a 48-yard throw that Mingo was able to haul in with a sliding catch at the 3. It set up a short scoring run for freshman Quinshon Judkins that made it a three-point game at halftime.
“(That was) huge. Like I said, this is the first (time) … these guys, together (have been) down at half. And I wasn’t feeling very good, and I’ve been in a lot of those. You could see the energy, myself, the sidelines, on the long throw. (Then) to get stuffed on the first run, then put in goal line for the first time all year. Those guys came through.”
After forcing a punt on Vanderbilt’s first drive of the third quarter, Dart led a scoring drive that was capped off by a dazzling 24-yard run by junior Zach Evans. The TCU transfer broke what looked like a sure tackle down the sideline and continued running before cutting across the face of another would-be Vanderbilt tackler.
Sophomore safety Ladarius Tennison recovered a backwards pass by the Commodores at the 6-yard line, and Judkins scored on the next play to put the Rebels ahead by double-figures. Mingo put the game out of reach with his two touchdown catches, with a 71-yard strike from Dart coming in the third quarter and a 72-yarder in the fourth quarter.
Ole Miss scored 28-straight points after halftime, broken up by a late touchdown pass from Swann.
“I felt like this was one of the first games that you were able to see a lot of the guys in space and see them run,” Dart said. “For me, if you can just throw a 5-yard ball or something like that and watch them take it 70 yards, it’s really easy (for me). That’s why you come here, that’s why you come to Ole Miss, is you have great players around you who, all you have to do is just give them the ball and let them go make a play. So, it’s a tribute to them and their abilities.”
Ole Miss hosts Auburn next Saturday at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
