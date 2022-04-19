OXFORD – Last September, Jordan Watkins got a sneak peak of what he would eventually be walking into at Ole Miss.
Watkins, a junior wide receiver, began his career at Louisville. Ole Miss, of course, started its historic 2021 campaign against the Cardinals in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The Rebels won 43-24, exploding for 569 yards of offense.
While Watkins spent most of his time studying the Ole Miss defense, he did take notice of how explosive the offense was. And, when it came time for Watkins to choose his new school after entering the transfer portal, that evening at Mercedes-Benz Stadium did cross his mind.
“Just watching a little bit, you kind of got to see their offense and how powerful their offense really was from the sideline,” Watkins said. “So, I think that kind of helped a little bit.”
Seeking to "start a new beginning," Watkins entered the portal in late November and committed to Ole Miss in December. He caught 35 passes for 531 yards and four touchdowns last season for Louisville, ranking second on the team in receptions and yards.
The Rebels have a sizeable void in their receiver room, having lost their top-three pass catchers from 2021 – Dontario Drummond (1,028 yards), Braylon Sanders (549) and Jahcour Pearson (392). When Watkins decided to transfer, he saw coach Lane Kiffin’s offense as one that would suit his skill set.
Watkins only need look back to the 2020 season to see the type of way he could be used.
“I think my game is kind of similar to Elijah Moore. I know he’s a big-time player here. Just put me in those different positions, like they did for Elijah Moore. You see him in the backfield a little bit, you see him outside, you see him lined up in the tight end spot some. And I think that’s definitely one way I can be utilized.”
The receiver position has been particularly thin this spring, with several expected contributors missing time with various nicks and bruises. Watkins has been wearing a no-contact black jersey but said he anticipates he will play in Saturday’s Grove Bowl.
As someone who thinks of himself as somewhat of an underdog, Watkins said this weekend is an opportunity to establish himself and the new-look Rebels as a whole.
“I definitely want to prove myself, not only to the coaches and players as well, but to the fan base,” Watkins said. “I think fans are really kind of anxious to get out here and see kind of what the team looks like. I know we’ve had a couple open practices, but I think we’re going to come out Saturday and put on a show.”
Quarterback update
Don’t expect there to be a starting quarterback for the 2022 season named anytime soon.
Kiffin told reporters that he anticipates the battle between sophomores Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart will carry into the fall. Both young signal callers have had bouts of inconsistency.
“I think up and down both guys have done good things, make big plays. It seems like they’re both kind of never on (at the same time),” Kiffin said. “One will have a good day, the other one’ll turn it over, and it’ll switch the other day. So, it’s a good competition.”