Josh Hubbard, Mississippi's top 2023 basketball prospect, commits to Ole Miss By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Sep 22, 2022

OXFORD — Madison-Ridgeland Academy Point guard Josh Hubbard — 247Sports' top-rated prospect in Mississippi's class of 2023 — committed to Ole Miss Thursday afternoon.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is a 247Sports composite four-star prospect and is the 93rd-ranked player in their class rankings. ESPN has Hubbard as the No. 74 player overall. He chose the Rebels over Mississippi State, USC, Seton Hall, Houston and Xavier.

With Hubbard's commitment, Ole Miss now has the No. 13 recruiting class for 2023, according to 247Sports. The Rebels have a commitment from a second four-star player, forward Rashaud Marshall, and three-star forward Jordan Burks.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.