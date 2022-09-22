Follow Ole Miss athletics insider Michael Katz on Twitter

OXFORD — Madison-Ridgeland Academy Point guard Josh Hubbard — 247Sports' top-rated prospect in Mississippi’s class of 2023 — committed to Ole Miss Thursday afternoon.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal.

