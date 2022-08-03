OXFORD — College football is too competitive to sweat the details of success.
Maybe the plan wasn’t what you intended. Maybe there was no plan.
If it works in your favor, and it’s not unethical or illegal just roll with it.
So it is with Lane Kiffin’s dog.
Juice, as he’s called, takes pictures with recruits, has already been the subject of a College Game Day profile to air this season and has a Twitter account with almost 17,000 followers.
Kiffin won’t reveal the name of Juice’s spokesperson.
“I think a lot of things in my career might seem like they’re planned by how they come out. This was not,” Kiffin told local media Wednesday following the Rebels’ first practice. “It looks pretty brilliant actually, that a dog is your recruiting tool. This was just my daughter wanted a dog. I did not.”
Juice has recruits tweeting about him.
It shouldn’t be too surprising since his primary care-giver has maintained a high social media visibility since becoming the Rebels’ head coach.
“Instead of sitting and saying recruiting now isn’t like it used to be, they care too much about taking pictures and the photo shoot, it is what it is. You’ve got to figure out a way to do it really well. We have some people who are really creative in that area,” Kiffin said.
Juice, a breed of Labrador, is being trained this week. He’s away at his own camp.
Kiffin says he sees similarities between his 5-month-old dog and his team with almost 20 transfers in new surroundings. Both need to “buy in” he says.
After leading Ole Miss to 10 regular season wins for the first time and a Sugar Bowl appearance in 2021 Kiffin is 15-8 in his two years in Oxford.
His name has been attached to other jobs as many predicted would occur for a high-profile coaching wanderer.
There’s nothing in Kiffin’s past or present to suggest he’s ready to put down roots at a school in a state he had no direct connection with before being hired.
Whether he wants a statue in the Grove or the next big job the best path to either is the same. Win. Win often. Win big games.
Beat Alabama.
Ole Miss has had an upward trajectory for the last two seasons. A continued climb isn’t guaranteed.
“I don’t think like that. I may be wrong, but I think that each year is so new especially nowadays with the turnover of your roster. To think ‘We left off here, now we’re supposed to go to here … This isn’t the NFL where you’ve got most of your roster returning the next year.’ I’m not saying that’s not achievable. That’s just so far from today,” Kiffin said.
Today, tomorrow and the rest of this month are about choosing a quarterback that may or may not be the a high-profile sophomore transfer from USC in Jaxson Dart.
Maybe two quarterbacks play in the season opener against Troy on Sept. 3.
The Rebels had three talented running backs last year when they finished third in the SEC and 12th in America in rushing yards per game.
This year they will likely have three talented running backs again. All three could be guys who haven’t been in the program before.
There are key transfers on defense and two new coordinators too.
Whether the Rebels have simply “reloaded” remains to be seen. The transfer portal, when used as directed, may prove to be a great equalizer. The reality is it’s not usually the first-team all-conference guys who are transferring. Not from the Power Fives anyway.
So many Rebels — and Juice — are learning new ways this month.
Kiffin admits he’s gotten closer to his daughter’s dog than he at first thought he might.
“Kid gets the puppy, loves the puppy non-stop, then all of a sudden you’re taking care of it, and that’s what happens. Now that Juice isn’t quite so cute she doesn’t want to take him anywhere anymore, so the dog actually sleeps with me now and kind of goes everywhere. A typical story,” Kiffin said.
He hopes has the same warm fuzzy feeling for his team at the end of this month.
