OXFORD — Ole Miss and volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth have mutually parted ways, a source confirmed with the Daily Journal. The school formally announced the move Thursday afternoon.
Banwarth was in her third season leading the Rebels. She was placed on leave last Thursday, “as (the athletics department) conduct(s) a review of the program,” the statement read.
Assistant Bre Henry will continue service as acting coach for the remainder of the season.
“With the accomplishments we experienced during her tenure, Coach Banwarth leaves this program well equipped for future success,” Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said in the news release. “We wish her the best as she moves forward."
Last season, Banwarth took the Rebels to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010, as Ole Miss finished with a 21-9 record. It was the program’s first 20-win campaign since 2013.
“I thank Keith Carter and Lynnette Johnson for the opportunity to coach at Ole Miss,” Banwarth said in the statement. “I am grateful to the student-athletes for allowing me to be a part of their volleyball careers. Coaching volleyball is my greatest passion. I will continue to pursue that passion when the right opportunity arises. I am excited to see what the next chapter has in store for me and my family.”
Banwarth played collegiately at Nebraska from 2007-10 before becoming an assistant for three seasons with the program beginning in 2017. The Cornhuskers won the national championship in 2017. Banwarth also played professionally and was a member of the U.S. National Team, winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics.
