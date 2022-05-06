OXFORD — Despite a first inning where he made 51 pitches, Ole Miss junior pitcher Dylan DeLucia gutted out a 111-pitch performance Friday night against Missouri, and sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman fell just a triple away from the cycle in a 7-5 win over the Tigers in their series opener. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Rebels (25-19, 8-14 SEC).
Alderman had the Rebels’ first three hits of the evening and finished 4 for 4 with three RBIs. Junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier broke a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run down the left field line that just stayed fair.
“It feels good. I … got off to a hot start at the beginning of the season and kind of cooled off here lately, just missing balls,” Alderman said. “I just told myself I’m going to go up there and just try to do whatever it takes to help my team win.”
DeLucia labored through the first, walking two batters, hitting one and giving up two runs. The Rebels quickly tied the game in the bottom of the inning, however, on a booming double from Alderman and took the lead on a sacrifice fly from sophomore centerfielder T.J. McCants.
Alderman struck again in the third, driving in senior first baseman Tim Elko with a single through the right side of the infield to make it 4-2. His solo shot to center field came in the bottom of the fifth. His four hits were a career-high.
Nichols took over for DeLucia in the fifth after runners reached the corners with no outs. The runner from score third, but Nichols navigated the rest of the traffic. DeLucia finished with three earned runs and four strikeouts in four innings of work.
The Tigers (25-18, 7-15) tied the game in the sixth inning with a two-run home run to right field off Nichols from third baseman Luke Mann. Chatagnier then put the Rebels back in front for good with his home run in the bottom half of the inning.
Chatagnier and McCants each made run-saving plays in the top of the seventh, with Chatagnier making a diving stop to prevent a runner from advancing home while McCants made a leaping catch against the wall with a runner on third and two outs.
“I know it sounds like a broken record, you say, ‘Hey what do you need to do?’ And we keep saying the same thing. But it’s the truth. It’s not some super invention. It’s, ‘You have to play better.’ And how do you play better? You have to make some plays,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “There’s so many games where we didn’t make the play … We made some really big plays and some big pitches to get off the field.”
The Rebels and Tigers play again Saturday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
***
OXFORD — Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14 SEC) takes on Missouri (25-17, 7-14) for a three-game series starting Friday night. The Rebels have not played since last Sunday, when they fell at Arkansas. Follow along on our Facebook page and with beat reporter Michael Katz on Twitter.
Pregame
Here is tonight's starting lineup, with junior Dylan DeLucia on the mound for the Rebels.
1. 3B Justin Bench
2. SS Jacob Gonzalez
3. 1B Tim Elko
4. LF Kevin Graham
5. DH Kemp Alderman
6. CF T.J. McCants
7. 2B Peyton Chatagnier
8. C Hayden Dunhurst
9. RF Calvin Harris
First inning
DeLucia labored in the first, making 51 pitches while surrendering two runs. He gave up two hits, hit a batter and walked two. The Rebels quickly tied the game in the bottom of the inning and took the lead on a 3-2 lead on a sacrifice fly from sophomore centerfielder T.J. McCants. Ole Miss leads 3-2 heading to the second.
Second inning
Neither team was able to do much. Still 3-2.
Third inning
DeLucia pitched a clean inning. He's at 90 pitches. Senior first baseman Tim Elko and senior outfielder Kevin Graham both reached to start the inning. Alderman drove Elko in to make it 4-2. The Rebels loaded the bases with one out but were unable to score additional runs.
Fourth inning
DeLucia had another clean inning and is through four innings. He hasn't given up a run since the first.
Fifth inning
DeLucia was taken out after allowing runners to reach the corners, putting freshman Mason Nichols on the mound. A run scored on a chopper to the pitcher, allowing the runner from third to score. Rebels lead 4-3. Alderman hit a home run in the bottom of the inning to make it 5-3.
Sixth inning
Missouri's Luke Mann hit a two-run home run to tie the game at five. Junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier broke the tie with a solo home run to make it 6-5.
Seventh inning
Graham drove sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez in from third to make it 7-5.