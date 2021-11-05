OXFORD – While the wins and losses won’t officially count until Tuesday night, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team is getting its 2021-22 campaign tipped off in style Friday.
The Rebels (16-12 overall, 10-8 SEC in 2020-21) host Division II opponent Trevecca Nazarene in an exhibition at 6 p.m. at the Pavilion. Parking and admission for the matchup are free.
It’s somewhat of a new beginning for Ole Miss, who just missed out on an NCAA Tournament berth last season and ultimately fell in the first round of the NIT. The Rebels lost leading-scorer and All-SEC guard Devontae Shuler (15.3 points per game) and forward Romello White (11.4 ppg, six rebounds per game) to the professional ranks in the offseason, leaving a somewhat new cast of characters to shoulder the load.
The Rebels will be led by Oxford native Jarkel Joiner (12 ppg) and Duke transfer Jaemyn Brakefield, a Mississippi native and former five-star recruit. Ole Miss was picked to finish ninth in the Preseason SEC Media Poll.
At his press conference with media Wednesday, Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said the team is healthy at the moment. Davis said he isn’t completely sure of what the starting lineup will be, though he said he felt the team had 10 players capable of starting.
Trevecca, which is located in Nashville, finished 5-17 last season and has not had a winning record since the 2015-16 season.
While nothing counts in the record books until Tuesday night’s home matchup against New Orleans, Davis said he wants to see his team defend like it always does and play fast offensively against the Trojans. The Rebels ranked second in the SEC in points per game allowed last season but were 13th in points per game scored.
"I want to see a team, obviously, that competes at a high level defending, plays really, really hard. I think that’s No. 1,” Davis told reporters. “I think I want to see a faster-paced team. I think it’s the best collection of passers we’ve had.
“I think you’ll see a faster pace hopefully, a team that will really move it unselfishly."