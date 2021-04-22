OXFORD – Fans of a different generation who saw Don Kessinger hitting home runs or tearing around the bases for Ole Miss may have seen No. 16.
Or they may have seen No. 24.
They didn’t see No. 11, but that’s the number with which his baseball career became synonymous.
Eleven is the number that will be retired this evening before Game 1 of the Ole Miss-LSU series. It’s what Kessinger wore during a 16-year Major League Career, 11 with the Chicago Cubs where he was a six-time all-star shortstop and won two gold gloves.
After three-straight SEC series losses No. 12 Ole Miss (27-10, 9-6 SEC) needs a conference turnaround if it’s to play its way into regional host status. That announcement will be made May 12.
The ship may have sailed for LSU (18-10, 4-11).
Game times are 7 tonight — with television on ESPNU — 6:30 Friday and noon Saturday.
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco called Kessinger to discuss the number retirement idea about a month ago.
Back when Kessinger was an All-American at Ole Miss it was not uncommon to have one jersey number at home and another on the road.
“As I talked to my own kids, coaches and others the consensus was that No. 11 was more associated with me than any other number. It’s what I had my whole pro career,” Kessinger said.
A multi-sport high school star in Forrest City, Arkansas, Kessinger became a two-sport All-American at Ole Miss where he remains No. 11 on the school’s list of basketball points score with 1,553 over three seasons. He’s No. 4 in career scoring average, his 22.2 points trailing Johnny Neumann, Gerald Glass and Denver Brackeen.
On the diamond his career batting average of .400 remains No. 1 in the Ole Miss record book. He led the SEC with a .436 average in 1964.
Kessinger chose Ole Miss over the home-state Razorbacks and others for its baseball potential. Being about three hours closer to home didn’t hurt either.
“I thought Ole Miss was the best baseball school in the South. Tom Swayze was the coach here, and there was was a lot of emphasis on baseball,” Kessinger said. “I visited Ole Miss and thought it was the most friendly campus I’d ever been on. I enjoyed everything about it and still do to this day.”
After professional baseball he returned to Oxford and would serve as coach of the Rebels from 1991-1996 winning 185 games. His 1995 team reached an NCAA regional championship game at Florida State.
“There’s only been one number retired at Ole Miss in baseball, and it’s a real honor to be hanging on that outfield wall with Jake Gibbs,” Kessinger said. “When you look back on all the great players who have played here it’s very humbling. To have your number enshrined in this manner is truly an honor.”