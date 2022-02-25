OXFORD — Ole Miss senior outfielder Kevin Graham probably doesn't get the credit he deserves, according to coach Mike Bianco. But it's stretches like the one he's currently on that serve as a reminder to everyone just how good Graham really is.
Graham hit his third home run in as many games Friday night against VCU, and junior pitcher Derek Diamond pitched five innings again as No. 3 Ole Miss cruised past the Rams 10-4 at Swayze Field.
Junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier and sophomore third baseman Reagan Burford drove in three runs each for the Rebels (5-0).
"(Graham) is the most underrated guy, maybe on our team, certainly in this offense" Bianco said. "The other guys get a lot of pub, and (it's) well deserved. But he's as good a bat as we have in the lineup."
Diamond struck out the first two batters of the afternoon, but VCU got its first baserunner on an error from sophomore Burford. VCU's Michael Haydak drove the run in from first with a double down the third base line to give the Rams a 1-0 lead.
A pair of VCU (2-3) errors gave the Rebels life with two outs in the bottom of the first, but sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez struck out to end the inning.
The first two Ole Miss batters of the second walked, putting Burford at the plate. He delivered a double down the third base line that scored two runs and put the Rebels in front. Burford then scored on a sacrifice fly from junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier.
The Rams tacked another run on in the fourth on an error from Gonzalez.
In the bottom of the fourth with runners on first and third, sophomore catcher Calvin Harris drove senior designated hitter Ben Van Cleve in from third on a double to right field. Chatagnier delivered another run on a sacrifice fly, putting Ole Miss up 5-2.
Graham’s home run came in the bottom of the fifth to lead off the inning.
Tupelo freshman Hunter Elliott came in for relief of Diamond in the sixth and struck out four batters over two innings of work. Diamond did not allow an earned run and struck out two batters in his outing.
"(I) felt better than last week. And I think that's what I was going for. Felt stronger, a little more locked in," Diamond said. "(VCU is) a pretty good offense, actually, looking at some tape. They have some guys that can really bang it. So, I thought all of us did well."
The Rebels scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, including two on a groundball from Gonzalez that looked like it was going to be an inning-ending double play. The first baseman didn’t field the ball cleanly, though, and the Rebels brought another pair of runs in to take a 10-2 lead.
Ole Miss finished with eight hits, and VCU committed five errors.
Making his third-straight start at catcher for the injured Hayden Dunhurst, sophomore Calvin Harris continued his hot start at the plate, going 2 for 3 to up his batting average to .600.
Bianco did not have an update on Dunhurst's return, though he said he was scheduled to take live batting practice Saturday. Dunhurst tweaked his hamstring in the second game of the opening series vs. Charleston Southern.
"Just kind of focusing on one pitch at a time, like coach says," Harris said. "Just keeping after it with good focus."
The series between the Rebels and Rams continues Saturday at noon.
Pregame:
Here is today's starting lineup. Junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst will not start for the third-straight game after tweaking his hamstring against Charleston Southern.
2B Peyton Chatagnier
CF Justin Bench
LF Kevin Graham
1B Tim Elko
SS Jacob Gonzalez
DH Ben Van Cleve
RF T.J. McCants
3B Reagan Burford
C Calvin Harris
First inning:
Diamond struck out the first two VCU batters of the afternoon but allowed consecutive batters to reach, including a double from Michael Haydak that scored a run. Diamond forced a groundout for the final out. A pair of Rebels reached base with two outs in the bottom of the inning on errors, but sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez struck out to end the threat. Rebels trail 1-0 heading into the second.
Second inning:
Diamond settled down and got three easy outs. In the bottom of the inning, the first two Ole Miss batters reached base on walks. Burford drove both runners in with a double, and junior Peyton Chatagnier drove Burford in from third on a sacrifice fly. Ole Miss leads 3-1 heading to the third.
Third inning:
A VCU runner made it to third base but failed to score. The Rebels then went down in order. Ole Miss still leads 3-1 headed to the fourth.
Fourth inning:
A pair of singles from VCU put the Rams in business. An error from sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez scored a run, making it a 3-2 Ole Miss lead. The Rebels scored two in the bottom of the inning on a double sophomore catcher Calvin Harris and a second sacrifice fly from Chatagnier. It's 5-2 heading to the fifth.
Fifth inning:
Diamond again allowed two runners to reach but got himself out of the inning by picking off a runner at third to end the inning. Senior outfielder Kevin Graham hit a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the inning to put the Rebels up 6-2.
Sixth inning:
Freshman Hunter Elliott entered the game for Diamond and proceeded to strike out the side. Sophomore outfielder T.J. McCants led off the inning with a single, got to second on a passed ball and stole third. He was driven in by Burford, who hit a ball to centerfield that was dropped by the center fielder. Chatagnier drove in his third run on a sacrifice fly. With the bases loaded, Gonzalez grounded a ball up the middle for what looked to be a double play. The first baseman was unable to field the ball, however, scoring two more runs. Rebels lead 10-2.
Seventh inning:
Both teams went down quietly. Still 10-2 Rebels.