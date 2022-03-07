Ole Miss outfielder Kevin Graham, one of the Rebels' top hitters, will miss about a month with a fractured wrist. Ole Miss Athletics Kevin Graham to miss approximately 1 month with fracture in wrist By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email Mar 7, 2022 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OXFORD — Ole Miss senior outfielder Kevin Graham — who leads the No. 2 Rebels in RBIs and total bases — will miss approximately four weeks due to a wrist fracture sustained in Saturday's loss at UCF.Graham suffered the injury bracing himself from a fall on the base paths while trying to avoid a tag. He will have surgery to place a pin in the wrist on Wednesday. Ole Miss discussion with Parrish Alford & Michael Katz Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans Graham is hitting .308 with four home runs and 17 RBIs. He hit .342 with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs a season ago.Ole Miss (10-1) is currently tied for 17th nationally in total runs scored with 109. MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Kevin Graham Tim Elko Mike Bianco Ucf Knights Ole Miss Baseball Sport Wrist Fracture Home Run Injury Oxford Michael Katz Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters