OXFORD — Ole Miss senior outfielder Kevin Graham — who leads the No. 2 Rebels in RBIs and total bases — will miss approximately four weeks due to a wrist fracture sustained in Saturday's loss at UCF.

Graham suffered the injury bracing himself from a fall on the base paths while trying to avoid a tag. He will have surgery to place a pin in the wrist on Wednesday.

Graham is hitting .308 with four home runs and 17 RBIs. He hit .342 with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs a season ago.

Ole Miss (10-1) is currently tied for 17th nationally in total runs scored with 109.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

