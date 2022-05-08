OXFORD — Heading into the homestretch of a season that hasn’t gone completely according to script, a sweep of Missouri was just what the doctor ordered for Ole Miss.
Senior left fielder Kevin Graham hit two home runs and drove in three runs Sunday afternoon against the Tigers, and junior Derek Diamond threw a solid five innings to help the Rebels defeat the Tigers 10-2 and clinch a three-game sweep over Missouri to keep their postseason hopes alive.
Over the three games, Ole Miss (27-19, 10-14 SEC) outscored Missouri 25-8.
“It’s huge. It’s no secret we need to win every single game we can,” Graham, who went 5 for 5, said. “From the beginning, we came out there taking one pitch at a time, competing, didn’t take many pitches off. And that’s the way you have to win.”
Ole Miss scored its first three runs Sunday on a passed ball and a pair of wild pitches and scored nine runs total over the first three innings. Diamond gave up two earned runs, struck out four batters and did not issue a walk in his five innings of work.
Trailing 2-0 Sunday afternoon, the Tigers (25-20, 7-17) threatened in the second, putting runners on second and third with one out, but Diamond struck out the final two batters to end the threat. The Rebels scored four runs in the bottom of the inning, the final two coming on Graham’s two-run home run to right-center. His second longball came in the fourth, this one a solo shot.
The only damage done against Diamond came in the fifth, when Missouri’s Justin Colon hit a two-run home run.
It was the Rebels’ first sweep in SEC play and first three-game sweep since the opening series of the season against Charleston Southern. The Rebels also solidified their position to make the SEC Tournament, as only 12 of the 14 teams make the trip to Hoover, Alabama.
“It’s huge. We know the other side of the sweep, right? It’s really like a two-game swing, if you go 2-1 or 1-2 vs. 3-0 or 0-3,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “The sweeps are huge.”
It was a big weekend for Graham and Alderman at the plate in particular. While Graham was the hero Sunday, Alderman went 4 for 4 and came up a triple shy of the cycle in Friday night’s win. Alderman had seven hits in the series while Graham had eight.
“I think this is more of us than the weeks prior. I think a lot of people could see that,” Graham said. “Just proud of everybody hanging in there. It’s tough to keep fighting every day when things aren’t going your way, but (we’re) really starting to turn around.”
Ole Miss faces No. 7 Southern Miss in Hattiesburg Wednesday night before starting a weekend series at No. 20 LSU on Friday.
***
OXFORD — Junior Derek Diamond will take the mound Sunday to try and complete an Ole Miss sweep over Missouri. Follow along on our Facebook page and with beat reporter Michael Katz on Twitter.
Pregame
Here is today's lineup:
1. 3B Justin Bench
2. SS Jacob Gonzalez
3. 1B Tim Elko
4. LF Kevin Graham
5. DH Kemp Alderman
6. CF T.J. McCants
7. RF Hayden Leatherwood
8. 2B Peyton Chatagnier
9. C Hayden Dunhurst
First inning
Diamond retired the Tigers in order in the first. Ole Miss loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning and scored the first run on a passed ball. Alderman walked to reload the bases for sophomore centerfielder T.J. McCants. Senior first baseman Tim Elko also scored on a wild pitch, making it 2-0.
Second inning
Missouri runners got to second and third with one out, but Diamond struck out the final two batters of the inning to end the threat. Ole Miss scored two runs in the bottom of the second on a wild pitch and a double from first baseman Tim Elko to make it 4-0. Senior left fielder Kevin Graham then smashed a two-run home run to make it 6-0.
Third inning
Diamond retired the Tigers in order for the second time. Junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst walked with the bases loaded, and senior right fielder Hayden Leatherwood scored on a sacrifice fly. The Rebels scored three in the inning and lead 9-0.
Fourth inning
Two runners reached, but Diamond again surrendered no runs. Graham hit his second home run of the afternoon to make it 10-0.
Fifth inning
Missouri's Justin Colon hit a two-run home run off Diamond to make it 10-2.
Sixth inning
Senior John Gaddis entered in relief of Diamond, who retired the Tigers in order.
Seventh inning
Nothing going for either team.