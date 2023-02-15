OXFORD — Ole Miss has hired Kevin Smith as its running backs coach, the school announced Wednesday morning. Smith served in the same position from 2020-21 at Ole Miss before spending the 2022 season at Miami.
Smith was also the running backs coach at Florida Atlantic under head coach Lane Kiffin.
Marquel Blackwell, who was the Rebels’ running backs coach in 2022, took a job at Texas A&M, according to the Ole Miss Spirit.
“Coach Smith helped lay the foundation for the championship program that we are building here at Ole Miss, and we look forward to welcoming him back to our staff," Kiffin said in a news release. "His credentials as a running back and running backs coach speak for themselves. His return along with the return of Quinshon (Judkins) and our other backs builds some amazing excitement to see what levels can be reached at that position."
The Rebels ranked first and third in the SEC in rushing yards per game in Smith’s two previous years as running backs coach, respectively. In 2021, three different Rebels running backs had at least 550 yards rushing: Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Henry Parrish Jr.
Ole Miss led the SEC in rushing in 2022 behind the stellar play of freshman Quinshon Judkins, who set an SEC freshman record and program record with 1,567 rushing yards.
Florida Atlantic led Conference USA in rushing yards per game in two of three seasons with Kiffin and Smith.