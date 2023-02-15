Texas Bowl Football

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has brought a familiar face back to campus as the Rebels running backs coach.

 Michael Wyke

OXFORD — Ole Miss has hired Kevin Smith as its running backs coach, the school announced Wednesday morning. Smith served in the same position from 2020-21 at Ole Miss before spending the 2022 season at Miami.

