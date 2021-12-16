TUPELO – Former Ole Miss chancellor Robert Khayat was at Reed’s Bookstore on Wednesday – in some quarters known as “signing day” – autographing copies of his latest book.
Chances are it won’t be his last book.
In recently released “60,” Khayat, now 83, tells stories of politics, sports and, of course race that occurred in 1960.
A Gulf Coast native, he lived in the middle of these stories, and as a young man they helped shape him.
Among those stories is one of three “wade-ins,” a Biloxi Beach demonstration near Khayat’s hometown of Moss Point that organizers hoped would be peaceful.
It was not, but the wade-ins eventually helped black citizens gain previously denied access to public beaches.
In 2013 Khayat released “The Education of a Lifetime,” which included many stories of his time as chancellor.
He feels he has more to say specifically on the topic of leadership. He and Neil White, who edited “60” for Nautilus Publishing, have discussed the possibility.
“One thing I haven’t done is try to tell anybody how to be a leader,” Khayat said. “I read a lot about that before I became chancellor. I think I know something about it, and I know some things that don’t work.”
Khayat was chancellor from 1995-2009.
In “60,” which was also Khayat’s jersey number while playing in the NFL with the Washington Redskins, he tells stories not of his own leadership but of those around him.
“I felt like I needed to tell stories that came from the public life that not only I had but my family had and that our culture had,” he said. “I started writing, and it sort of evolved into sports, my daddy’s politics and then race. All three were dominant forces in my life.”
Khayat’s father, Eddie Khayat, was a Jackson County supervisor whose efforts at higher office were ultimately derailed by charges of corruption.
Athletics has always been part of Khayat’s story.
He starred in football and baseball at Ole Miss and before being named chancellor served a stint as interim athletics director.
During his time as chancellor in 2005 he was actively involved in hiring Ed Orgeron as football coach.
Athletics has been and can be a key component in race relations, Khayat said.
“Athletics is a great place to facilitate the merger. If we could get everybody to respect everybody, if you do that, most of the friction goes away.”