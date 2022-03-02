Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin offcially announced changes to his staff on Wednesday.
Maurice Crum has been named co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, while Marty Biagi joins the Rebels as special teams coordinator.
In addition, tight ends coach John David Baker, who served as the Rebels' passing game coordinator last season, has been elevated to co-offensive coordinator.
Crum comes to Oxford after five seasons at Western Kentucky, including the 2021 campaign in which he served as defensive coordinator for the Hilltoppers. Crum's WKU defense held opponents to 21 points or less in seven of their last eight regular season games last season. Western Kentucky finished third in Conference USA with 2.57 sacks per game.
As the Hilltoppers' co-DC and linebackers coach in 2020, Crum helped the WKU defense rank eighth in pass yards allowed (177.3), 28th in total yards allowed (348.7) and 41st in points allowed (25.3) per game. Crum served as linebackers coach for three seasons (2017-19) when he first arrived in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Prior to WKU, Crum spent the 2016 season at Indiana State coaching corners and nickelbacks. Crum served as defensive graduate assistant at Notre Dame in 2015, which included an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl. Crum got his college coaching career started with three seasons on Charlie Weis' staff at Kansas, in various roles, including defensive graduate assistant (2012), Assistant Director of Operations (2013) and Director of High School Relations (2014).
Off the field, Austin Thomas has been added as football chief of staff.