OXFORD — The key to Alabama’s success over the last 15 years or so isn’t particularly complicated. And Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has seen what makes the wheels turn, up close and personal.
The Crimson Tide, once again ranked atop college football, has won six national championships under head coach Nick Saban since he took over in 2007. He holds an astonishing 174-23 record as Alabama’s head coach despite having a target on its back every Saturday.
Kiffin served as Saban’s offensive coordinator from 2014-16 and was part of the staff that won the College Football Playoff in 2015-16.
College football has changed a lot in the past decade, and true staying power seems to be rarer and rarer in the sport amid high-level recruiting wars and the transfer portal.
But Alabama holds the key to everything, and it’s really just one person. Heading into Saturday’s heavyweight fight between No. 1 Alabama and No. 12 Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Kiffin heaped praise upon his former boss.
“Nick Saban,” Kiffin said. “Alabama’s been around a long time and hasn’t won like this for a long time … It’s not like it’s just a school, it’s one person. He’s been able to maintain it through tons of different players, tons of different coaches, more coaching turnover than I bet anyone’s ever had. It’s by the way that he works, and probably more than anything, the way that he recruits. They have great players. Last year when we played them here, they had six first rounders. We had two draft picks.
“He’s dominated in recruiting, and with free agency (transfer portal), he gets to add onto that. He said it himself when first asked about free agency, that it was going to make the rich richer. And he was right.”