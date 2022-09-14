djr-2022-09-04-sport-ole-miss-jaxson-dart-twp3 (copy)

Jaxson Dart, who played last season at Southern Cal, is among 24 transfer portal players on the Ole Miss roster. Either Dart or 2021 signee Luke Altmyer will start at quarterback at Georgia Tech Saturday.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

OXFORD — This week’s made-for-TV hoodie, sported by Lane Kiffin at his regular Monday presser, said ‘Transfer To The Sip.’

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus