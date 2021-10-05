OXFORD – If you prefer human touch with your Ole Miss football, some warmth and compassion, as opposed to computer-generated calculations, take heart, it’s there.
Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said his decisions to attempt fourth-down conversions in his own end of the field early last Saturday against No. 1 Alabama were made with th help of analytics.
This approach of collecting data on results in any given football scenario then basing game-day decisions off your findings is has been around for a few years though perhaps not as long as the forward pass.
Kiffin is committed to analytics.
“I’ve been in those discussions, ‘Alright, what are we going to do, we’re the heavy underdog? Let’s just keep it close so it doesn’t look as bad and punt the ball away.’ Well, we don’t play that way,’” Kiffin said at his Monday press conference as the Rebels turned their attention to Arkansas.
He scoffed at the suggestion by some that his decisions were different because he was playing Alabama.
The Rebels converted two-thirds of 33 fourth-down attempts a year ago. Opponents converted a higher percentage but attempted just 18 fourth-down conversions.
Ole Miss has upped its game this season with 14 conversions in 19 attempts.
What stings is that it seems like there were 19 attempts against Alabama alone, and the first three were brutal.
Kiffin said after the game that his fourth-down decisions were based on analytics.
He chose not to kick a short field goal on the Rebels’ opening drive on fourth-and-1 from the Alabama 6. Lots of people would have made that call.
It was the next two that boggled the mind and changed the game. The second fourth-down failure gave Alabama the ball at Ole Miss 47, the third – with a punt in between – at the Ole Miss 27.
Like the first, those drives ended in touchdowns and a 21-0 lead for the Crimson Tide.
Kiffin’s staff presents to him each Sunday what he calls the “report card,” a detailed account of, among other data, what analytics suggested for a given situation and the decision that Kiffin made.
On game day when Kiffin faces a fourth-down call, there’s a staffer nearby to tell him what analytics say as he prepares to make the call.
“It can tell you on the first down, each first down you make what you need to get 3 yards, so if you get fourth-and-3 or less you should go. I usually follow that,” he said.
But not always, and sometimes he may choose to go for it on fourth down when the analytic says punt.
That happened earlier this season.
Remaining flexible to buck the analytic is important.
When my GPS-reliant kids starting driving I told them, “You still need to be the smartest person in the car.”
Though I usually trust the GPS, it sounded good.
And so it is with Kiffin.
He’s earned a reputation as a play-calling wizard. He still needs to be the smartest guy on the Ole Miss sideline.
In his year and a half at Ole Miss, trusting the analytics has done him right most of the time.
Time will tell if there should be more human touch.