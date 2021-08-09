OXFORD • Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made off-the-field headlines Sunday morning, when he told ESPN that his team and staff had a 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate. He reiterated it Monday, praising his players for buying into something bigger than themselves.
Approximately 240 people in the program and closely associated with it were vaccinated, Kiffin said. The SEC’s protocols for COVID testing and quarantining are more intensive for non-vaccinated players.
“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re a close contact, you can do all this work … and show up and get shut down because you’re a close contact and miss a game. It’s losing time otherwise,” Kiffin said. “Kids saw the reasons that everybody else was doing it for their team. I don’t want to get into a big argument about what’s right and wrong, but I think it’s irresponsible not to.
“Being a football player, it’s different than a normal job. You’re impacting peoples’ abilities to play games on certain weeks and getting shut down. This is not a normal job where you can just stay at home and zoom in on Saturday.”
Junior quarterback Matt Corral was outspoken on vaccinations at SEC Media Days, saying it was a crucial measure in not missing games.
“It was tough at first, but once one started doing it, and then the next guy, and then the ball just started rolling,” Corral said.
Practice notes
Junior John Rhys Plumlee lined up as a receiver and saw a lot of first-team reps. He also lined up for a few punt returns.
“The focus is John playing receiver, because I don’t think you can get really good at that doing both (receiver and quarterback) having never done it before,” Kiffin said. “It’s really the only fair thing to him. You go back-and-forth, it’s just too hard at this level.”
On the offensive line, senior Ben Brown lined up at guard, with Utah senior transfer Orlando Umana at center. Sophomore Caleb Warren was the other guard, and sophomore Jeremy James and junior Nick Broeker were the tackles.
The Rebels return four of last year’s starters, with tackle Royce Newman the only departed. The second offensive line group was junior Hamilton Hall, junior Jalen Cunningham, sophomore Bryce Ramsey, freshman Eli Acker and sophomore Reece McIntyre.
Playing guard “just kind of comes more natural to me. I have a little bit more experience at right guard,” Brown said. “Orlando is a phenomenal player … he’s played on some successful offenses in his career. The knowledge that he brings and the skills that he brings to our O-line room, it’s very valuable.”
Junior Jerrion Ealy was a full participant in practice and had a nice touchdown run during scrimmage time. He acknowledged that he might see time out wide this season to take advantage of his versatility; it also allows junior running back Snoop Conner and sophomore Henry Parrish Jr. opportunities for carries, Ealy said.
“If I’m out in the slot, it gives another back an opportunity to be in the backfield,” Ealy said. “And if we have two backs on the field, that’s a dangerous game.”