Tupelo will be one of five cities to welcome Lane Kiffin and other Ole Miss coaches and administrators on an abbreviated speaking tour in June, the school announced Friday.
There was no “Rebel Road Trip” in 2020 because of COVID-19.
The group will include basketball coaches Kermit Davis and Yolett McPhee-McCuin, athletics director Keith Carter, chancellor Glenn Boyce and others.
The Tupelo gathering will begin June 16 at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour at the BancorpSouth Conference Center.
Memphis, Jackson, Oxford and Gulfport are also on the tour.
Visit RebelRoadTrip.com for more information.