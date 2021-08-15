OXFORD — The good news is that Matt Corral and the explosive Ole Miss offense picked up right where it left off when the 2020 season ended.
The bad news, in head coach Lane Kiffin’s eyes, is that the porous defense from a season ago looked to be in a similar place, too.
The Rebels held a 19-series scrimmage at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Sunday morning, capping off the first week of fall camp. The defense rotated heavily throughout the scrimmage, mixing and matching players along the expected depth chart.
For the most part, however, whatever group in there was overmatched by the Corral-led offense.
There were just three drives where the mostly-starting defense went against the first offense, and that unit held Corral and company to just three points, a 52-yard field goal from freshman kicker Caden Costa. Costa got the first reps as the team’s kicker.
The starting offense scored on every other possession when facing the defense, however, leading Kiffin to voice “concern” over what he’s seen in the first week.
“I think the concern is what happened today. The offense is looking really good and the defense not. Again, it’s good and bad. You don’t know. You’re playing yourself. It’s a little frustrating on the defensive side,” Kiffin said. “But you never know. This time a year ago in fall scrimmages, we couldn’t make a first down with our first offense with Elijah (Moore). The defense stopped our offense all the time.”
“We were the only team in America to give up 40 and score 40 as an average last season. So, we obviously want to fix that.”
Corral hooked up with senior receiver Braylon Sanders on the first play from scrimmage, a 65-yard bomb down the heart of the defense. Sanders finished the afternoon with more than 100 yards receiving.
Corral threw a 30-yard touchdown to Sanders and a short scoring toss to senior tight end Chase Rogers. Corral also scored on a keeper up the middle.
“Impressed with the first offense, running and passing. Not impressed with the defense,” Kiffin said. “One side does good, you walk off saying ‘Are we good on that side or are we bad on the other side?’
“... Poor tackling. We don't make excuses, this is a first scrimmage. But you still have to tackle. We worked on it yesterday and came out and didn’t tackle very well, which is discouraging. … Ones, twos and threes missed tackles between the linebackers and the secondary.”
While the defense struggled against the first offense, the defense had success against offenses run by sophomore quarterback Kinkead Dent and freshman Luke Altmyer. The defense also looked solid late against the top offense, though Kiffin was quick to point out there was no tackling at that point.
“I thought in the second half, defense did a little bit better. (But) second half was not tackle, so you know, that helps,” Kiffin said. “It was a very frustrating first (part) defensively, especially to give up explosive plays.”
On the other side of the coin was the first-team offense, which looked every bit as explosive as it did when it averaged 39.2 points per game last season.
Junior running back Jerrion Ealy scored a touchdown early in the scrimmage on a short run set up by the 65-yard completion to Sanders. Senior running back Isaiah Woullard also scored a touchdown during the scrimmage; it was largely a rotation of runners throughout the afternoon.
“If we do the little things right, we can be one of the best (offenses) in the nation,” junior running back Snoop Conner said. “It can be pretty special.”
Defensive personnel taking shape
The defense, while not at its best on Sunday, rotated players in throughout the scrimmage but had a few constants within what will likely be the first group. Sophomore defensive tackles Jamond Gordon and Isaiah Iton, senior defensive tackle Tariqious Tisdale and senior defensive end Sam Williams were mainstays on the defensive front. Senior linebackers Lakia Henry, Chance Campbell, Momo Sanogo and sophomore outside linebacker Cedric Johnson.
Senior defensive backs Jaylon Jones, Deane Leonard, Tylan Knight, Jake Springer and Otis Reese, junior Deantre Prince and freshman Trey Washington saw the majority of work with the top group in the secondary.
“We’re just going to keep our heads down and keep working. I’m not worried about what anybody has got to say. I know the work we put in. I know what we go through each and every day. That’s all I’m worried about is us growing.”
Backup QB quandary
Dent got the first crack with the second-team offense and showed a few glimpses, including a 65-yard touchdown pass to sophomore running back Kentrel Bullock toward the end of scrimmaging. Altmyer also got work with the second offense. The two are expected to battle for the backup job behind Corral throughout August.
“I think they struggled at times because of what’s around them. It’s a lot harder to play with threes and then it is to throw the ball to No. 13 (Sanders),” Kiffin said. “I’m sure the numbers weren’t great, and part of it’s a product of that. But both guys have done good things.”