Some opponents have said in the past that Lane Kiffin’s teams look different from year to year.
The theme for 2022 could be, “You ain’t seen nothing yet.”
As the Rebels try to replace one of the most prolific quarterbacks in a rich history at the position, there are 19 transfers — including a big name QB from a Power Five school.
247Sports ranked the Ole Miss transfer class No. 2, and Kiffin declared himself “Portal King” in a late January tweet, a takeoff on the Netflix documentary Tiger King.
It’s not transfers that have made Kiffin look different through the years, though.
He says it’s been his ability to cater his offense to what his players do best.
Being a bit of a quarterback whisperer also has made his teams look different.
In his first season offensive coordinator at Alabama, Kiffin took Blake Sims, a former running back, and helped him hold off a high profile transfer in Florida State’s Jake Coker.
Sims not only won the job but excelled and finished second nationally in Quarterback Rating.
Matt Corral was a similar story.
He was the “passing” quarterback in a running offense before Kiffin and Jeff Lebby fine-tuned him and made him a threat in both categories.
So the Rebels will look different in 2022, but it’s a greater challenge for Kiffin.
He hasn’t been able to go into Mad Scientist mode with this group because he’s not exactly sure of what he has.
Yes, Jaxson Dart did some nice things in six games at Southern Cal, a 62% completion percentage with 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns.
He also threw five interceptions, which would translate to 10 in a full season.
Dart showed that propensity in spring ball.
Kiffin referenced Dart’s age — a sophomore — at SEC Media Days. A preemptive strike perhaps. Kiffin can remind us about his July warning if this continues as a dangerous Dart trend.
Whether it’s Dart or Altmyer, Kiffin will find what his eventual QB1 does best and play to that strength.
“One thing we do pretty well is change our offense to our players … to our skilled players,” Kiffin said. “That’s not necessarily off-season studies. It’s more who our players are. Now with the portal we know less about that. I can’t really tell you right now what it’s going to look like.”
The back half of that statement is most intriguing because this Ole Miss offense could turn several ways.
On paper the Rebels appear to have:
• Depth at running back.
• An offensive line with a nice blend of returning experience, a promising transfer and depth with guys who have been in the program.
• A monster tight end.
• And perhaps another QB run threat if Dart wins the job over Luke Altmyer.
All of this depends on the transfers being who Kiffin thinks they are.
