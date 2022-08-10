OXFORD — Ole Miss was deep and talented at running back last year in a 10-win season, and chances are the Rebels will be again.
Albeit with three brand new names.
Two transfers and a true freshman are likely to make up the top three backs.
Each has achieved at his previous stop, but nothing is a given when you put players in new surroundings.
There will always be some time of acclimation.
Ole Miss averaged 217.6 rushing yards per game last season, third in the SEC and 12th in America.
The Rebels got almost 2,000 combined yards from tailbacks Jerrion Ealy, Jarod “Snoop” Conner and Henry Parrish.
The names this year, if practice reps are a true indication, will be Zach Evans, Ulysses Bentley and Quinshon Judkins.
Evans comes from TCU, Bentley from SMU and Judkins from Pike Road, Alabama High School, an early signee who went through spring drills.
While they learn new faces, places and roles, the playbook isn’t their biggest challenge right now.
“For us, different from a lot of places you’ve got to get trained on how to play in this tempo,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “If the running back’s not in shape that’s not good, because he’s going to have to come out, we’re going to sub, and we’re going to have to slow down.”
Only four teams averaged at least 80 plays per game last year.
Ole Miss and Duke tied for third at 80.5 plays per game.
Wake Forest was first at 81.4, North Texas next at 80.8.
Mississippi State was not far behind in sixth place at 78.9 plays per game.
The next SEC team at No. 12 was Alabama, whose coach once vehemently opposed tempo offense.
Evans surpassed 100 yards in six of his 15 career games at TCU. He played only half of last season because of injury but averaged 7.3 yards per carry for his career.
He’s been the primary starter in camp this month though most of the reps went to Bentley and Judkins Tuesday.
No. 1A on Kiffin’s watch list for running backs is ball security.
Bentley and Judkins seemed to be running to the right places which suggests they’re hitting the marks for playbook knowledge.
They held on to the football too.
As the quarterback competition continues with no leader it’s easy to say the Rebels need a run game to help along a new starter at the game’s most important position.
Of course, that’s true, but the Rebels need more than that.
The offense is not in sync if both the QB and the run game are not at their best, and the offense has to be at its best if the Rebels are to make 10 wins a trend and not an isolated occurrence.
The heat that accompanies camp makes it a great time to work on conditioning as long as safety measures remain in place.
“We’ve had some pretty elite-conditioned running backs — here and at the previous place —which were able to sustain drives for a long time which helps a ton,” Kiffin said.
