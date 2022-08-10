Quinshon Judkins

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin wants freshman Quinshon Judkins and all his backs to be able to perform for the length of an up-tempo drive to keep from stopping the clock to substitute.

 Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

OXFORD — Ole Miss was deep and talented at running back last year in a 10-win season, and chances are the Rebels will be again.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus