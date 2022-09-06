OXFORD — While many enjoyed a holiday, it was “Tell The Truth Monday” at Ole Miss, and as it sometimes does, the truth hurt.
There was a lot of good to take from a 28-10 win over Troy, but there aren’t many Saturdays that the Rebels will be able to win by three touchdowns while committing three turnovers.
If the expectation was that almost 30 newcomers would be clean on Opening Day and launch the Rebels on the path to another 10-win regular season, well, the expectation was too high.
Regardless of their achievement at other places and levels of play, newcomers need time to acclimate.
Ole Miss coaches and players would tell you all that took place during camp, and a lot of it did.
Game days are different.
And while last season was historic, the wins weren’t easy. Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas A&M come to mind.
Some things went the Rebels’ way in those games, and that was with an experienced quarterback and many others who knew how to find the restroom at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The transfers, if they hang around, will get to that point.
If you’re trying to get a read from the season opener, take comfort in how the Rebels ran the ball against what was a top 50 rushing defense a year ago.
The line blocked well in the run game, and the running backs were as good as advertised.
The fumble by Zach Evans was disappointing, and frankly it glared because Ole Miss backs have not been prone to fumbling in recent seasons.
There was far more to celebrate about Evans, who rushed for 130 yards.
It would have been nice to see Jaxson Dart play a turnover-free game.
Instead, Dart looked like a guy who’s been part of a close quarterback competition. He had his moments but also had a couple of overthrows and the interception.
If he’d not had those negative plays, we’d all be wondering why Luke Altmyer needed to start this week.
Instead, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said some of his second-half play-calling was because he wanted to develop confidence in the passing game.
Subterfuge does exist in a quarterback competition behind closed doors. Dart looked like a quarterback with great upside, but one who also did not pull away in a battle for the job.
“We had Tell The Truth Monday: the good, bad and ugly of the game,” Kiffin said. “There were some loafs in there. There was some (poor) effort that we’re not looking for.”
The biggest concern for Ole Miss was how the Rebels looked after halftime — when they were on pace to score 40-plus — as the score was 7-7 over the third and fourth quarters.
All three turnovers were after halftime.
The Rebels rushed for 201 yards in the first half but just 65 in the second.
Troy averaged 3.2 yards per play in the first half but 5.1 in the second.
In his quest for consistency from half to half, Kiffin will turn not to some Zen moment or analytics but to a more time-honored football tradition.
Get your head straight or get on the bench.
There may be some changes in approach for him and his staff, but they’ll be slight.
Kiffin said he told players, “A couple of you guys have come from places where you won games like this. I told you this, you screwed up, you have to break these habits, or your playing time is going to suffer.”
Ole Miss has Central Arkansas this week.
It should be a good time to see if Kiffin’s message takes hold.
Nothing speaks to players like playing time.
