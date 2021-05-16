OXFORD – Sometimes an eight-run lead needs a little help.
Jackson Kimbrell was up to the challenge Sunday afternoon, a stabilizing force from a maligned bullpen, and No. 18 Ole Miss defeated No. 2 Vanderbilt 13-10 to clinch the SEC series before 8,479 fans at Swayze Field.
The Rebels had lost five of their previous six SEC series, but the signature weekend gives them momentum in the quest for an NCAA regional host spot and in heading to the final SEC series at Georgia Thursday.
Ole Miss (36-15, 16-11 SEC) hit just .180 in the series’ first two games but got two home runs from freshman Jacob Gonzalez and put up 12 hits.
Throw a three-run shot from Cael Baker into the mix and a solo shot from Hayden Dunhurst, and the long balls plus Jackson were enough to get it done.
Dunhurst singled, doubled and had three RBIs on the day; Gonzalez had three hits and four RBIs.
Jackson pitched a career-long 3 2/3 innings, the first three scoreless. He got the last out of the fourth after a grand slam by Vanderbilt’s Carter Young off Austin Miller put the home crowd on edge then kept the Commodores (36-12, 17-9 SEC) off the board fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
“It’s been no secret that (bullpen) guys in the middle have struggled,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “If we get Kimbrell back to pitch like that, man that’s going to be a huge plus for us going down the stretch.”
Trailing 2-0 the Rebels put up 10 runs on five hits in the third, the first two against starter Patrick Reilly to tie the game.
Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin played percentages and turned to seldom-used left-hander Hunter Owen as his first man out of the bullpen, but in a left-on-left matchup Dunhurst doubled in two runs to put the Rebels ahead.
Before the inning ended Owen would give up a three-run home run to Baker and a two-run home run to Gonzalez.
Jack Dougherty got the last two outs of the eighth, and Taylor Broadway pitched the ninth, allowing a run on one hit while striking out the side.
Kimbrell said assistant coach Carl Lafferty has worked him to improve a mechanics issue, his arm slot.
“The fastball and change-up were big for me today, getting key outs with a lot of ground balls and pop flies,” he said.
Bianco said the Rebels were never caught up in needing to win this particular series for the regional host race.
“I don’t use phrases like must-win. We know how important it is, and we still have to take care of business next week,” he said.