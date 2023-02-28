TJ McCants v La Tech

TJ McCants tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth, but the Rebels couldn't come all the way back.

 Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss

OXFORD – Louisiana Tech scored the go-ahead run in the seventh on a single from Dalton Davis and held on to knock off No. 4 Ole Miss 6-5 at Swayze Field Tuesday.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

