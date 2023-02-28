OXFORD – Louisiana Tech scored the go-ahead run in the seventh on a single from Dalton Davis and held on to knock off No. 4 Ole Miss 6-5 at Swayze Field Tuesday.
The teams will play again Wednesday at 4 weather permitting.
The Rebels (6-2) led 4-0 after four innings before the Conference USA Bulldogs, coached by Collinsville native and former Southern Miss and Mississippi State assistant Lane Burroughs, took their first lead with a five-run fifth.
Tech (5-3) had four hits in the inning, and Ole Miss pitching issued three walks, two by starter JT Quinn who had walked no one through four innings.
Quinn finished with two hits, two walks and seven strikeouts.
He recored one out in the fifth.
The big blow in the fifth was a three-run home run by Brody Drost, the second batter to face Ole Miss reliever Mason Morris.
Ole Miss out-hit Tech 13-8.
Jacob Gonzalez led the Rebels with a 4 for 4 day at the plate, while Anthony Calarco was 3 for 5.
Ole Miss outfielder TJ McCants tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth.
He drew a leadoff walk in the ninth, but freshman Will Furniss hit into a double play, and Peyton Chatagnier struck out swinging to end the game.
