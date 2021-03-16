Freshman right-hander Josh Mallitz settled down after a rough start, but there was plenty of rough stuff to come.
Louisiana Tech scored three runs in the first against Mallitz en route to a 13-1 win over No. 4 Ole Miss at JC Love Field Tuesday.
It’s the second-straight loss for the Rebels (13-4) who begin SEC play at home Friday against Auburn.
La. Tech right-hander Cade Gibson, who had allowed 14 hits and seven earned runs in 9 2/3 innings, threw five shutout innings before giving up an RBI single to Ben Van Cleve in the sixth.
While the Rebels didn’t cut into the early deficit it only grew as the Bulldogs (10-5) battered relievers Logan Savell, Austin Miller, Cody Adcock and Brady Johnson who followed Mallitz.
Tech put up four-run innings and in the fifth and sixth, another two in the seventh and finished with 14 hits against six Ole Miss pitchers.
Gibson, in his first year with the Bulldogs, pitched a season-high 7 1/3 innings with five hits, a walk and five strikeouts.
Ole Miss finished with six hits and committed three errors.