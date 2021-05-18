Ole Miss and Louisville will kick off a 7 p.m. on Labor Day night, ESPN has announced.
The Rebels and Cardinals will square off in the second Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, two days after Alabama and Miami meet. It'll be on ESPN.
It will be the first meeting between the two schools and will match the Rebels against two members of the Louisville staff who are quite familiar with Ole Miss: receivers coach Gunter Brewer and defensive coordinator Bryan Brown.
Brewer, now with 30-plus years in coaching, is a former Ole Miss assistant and the son of the late Billy Brewer, a former Ole Miss coach.
Brown, a former Corinth star, played at Ole Miss from 2003-2006 and was a graduate assistant with the Rebels in 2010 and 2011.