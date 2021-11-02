OXFORD – Lane Kiffin did not mince words Monday when talking about the state of his wide receiver room.
Ole Miss is desperately thin out wide, and young players haven’t stepped up like they were expected to.
The Rebels’ (6-2 overall, 3-2 SEC) top three wide receivers are battling various injuries.
Junior Jonathan Mingo has missed the last five games, while senior Braylon Sanders didn’t play against LSU and failed to record a reception in limited snaps at Auburn. Senior Dontario Drummond, the most consistent cog in the receiving corps, was also injured Saturday. The three have a combined 1,257 yards and 12 touchdowns.
If the game had been Monday, Kiffin said none of three would have been available to play.
It’s creating a potentially devastating void for an Ole Miss offense that already has star redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral battling an ankle injury and will not have senior lineman Ben Brown for the remainder of the season (torn biceps).
With many of his top targets out and himself fighting an injury that forced him to be carted off the field before ultimately returning, Corral was not his normal, sharp self last weekend, completing 56.8% of his passes for 289 yards and an interception. He was held without a touchdown pass for the first time in 19 games.
»MAN DOWN: Ben Brown announces he's out for the season
The young receivers on the team – which include freshman Bralon Brown, sophomore Jadon Jackson and junior college transfer Qua Davis – have not been ready to make the impact needed quite yet. Upperclassmen Dannis Jackson and John Rhys Plumlee, meanwhile, have a combined 13 receptions this year.
“Well, we’ve tried. We try to push them in practice, and whatever the case has been, there’s been a lack of consistency. There’s some talent there,” Kiffin said. “If you don't know what to do, and you don't do things right consistently, it makes it very hard on the quarterback, especially on a road game. To have to line people up, or people are running the wrong routes. So, we’ll keep pushing on.”
»NO BACKING DOWN: Corral still believes in Rebels
There were two bright spots as far as receivers are concerned against Auburn, as sophomore tight end Casey Kelly and senior Jahcour Pearson both had a career-high seven receptions for 81 yards and 135 yards, respectively, both also career highs.
Pearson, a transfer from Western Kentucky, had 105 catches with the Hilltoppers but had yet to find his place within the Rebels’ offense with only nine grabs over the first seven games of 2021.
Sans healthy Drummond, Mingo and Sanders, Pearson was often Corral’s top target at Jordan-Hare Stadium, averaging just under 20 yards a catch. He didn’t put any extra pressure on himself, despite the circumstances.
“I wasn’t really trying to think about it like that. I was just trying to make any play that came my way and try to find a way to help the team win,” Pearson said. “I don’t want to, like, put pressure on myself. I just want to go out there and execute and do my job to my best ability.”
Parrish wants pressure
Sophomore running back Henry Parrish Jr. and his peers in the backfield are ready to do some heavy lifting.
With most offensive positional groups fighting one major injury, the Rebels’ running backs are largely healthy now. With Corral not at !00% and the receivers’ statuses up in the air, Parrish said the backs want to shoulder a heavier load.
Parrish, junior Snoop Conner and junior Jerrion Ealy had a combined 104 rushing yards in the loss at Auburn.
“That’s the main thing coach was talking about this week, it’s going to be in our hands,” Parrish said. “We just have to prepare really well and go execute.”