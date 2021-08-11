OXFORD – Without the slightest flinch or flicker in his voice, Ole Miss senior linebacker Lakia Henry made a proclamation Wednesday that, just a few months ago, would have been unthinkable.
But as the 2021 season opens its first few chapters, anything seems possible.
After surrendering a whopping 38.3 points per game last season, Henry was asked how good the Rebels’ defense could realistically be this season. He did not mince words.
“I think we can be the best defense in the SEC and the country. And I’m not saying that because it’s Ole Miss,” Henry said. “I truly believe that in my heart.”
Ole Miss returns nearly all of its starters from last season and adds a handful of impact players, such as safety Jake Springer (Navy) and linebacker Chance Campbell (Maryland), both of whom have transferred into the program in the last two offseasons.
Henry was particularly excited about his positional group, its versatility and depth.
“We have a lot of guys that can play a lot of different spots. And that's really going to help them get to the next level also, being versatile,” Henry said. “We have a really good group of linebackers.”
“The trigger man”
For Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, it all comes down to the quarterback. And he feels like he has a good one.
Lebby, who served as the offensive coordinator at Central Florida for the 2019 season, knows plenty about good quarterback play. His signal caller for the Golden Knights, Dillon Gabriel, had one of the most prolific freshman seasons in college football, throwing 29 touchdown passes while leading UCF to a 10-3 record.
During his time as the quarterback coach for Central Florida the previous season, McKenzie Milton was one of college football’s brightest stars and finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting. In his two seasons as UCF’s quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator, the team averaged 43.2 and 43.4 points per game, respectively.
The quarterback makes the whole operation go, Lebby said of his quick-paced offense. And junior Matt Corral is the perfect man for the job. Corral threw for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns during his first season in Lebby’s offense.
“At the end of the day, it is about the trigger man. You have to have a QB that can get it done and can be able to go deliver the ball and maybe create perfect decisions through not perfect pictures,” Lebby said. “As we’re playing fast, you get a bunch of different pictures and muddy pictures … But (we need) a guy that can take care of the football and make plays on the perimeter.”
Junior offensive tackle Nick Broeker said the potential of Corral and the Ole Miss offense is tantalizing. The Rebels averaged 39.2 points per game last season.
“(Corral’s) light years better, which is crazy to think about,” Broeker said. “We don’t want to come off the field without six points no matter what the circumstances. We want to get a touchdown.”
Quarterback depth
Per Lebby, sophomore Kinkead Dent and freshman Luke Altmyer will continue to battle for the No. 2 spot behind Corral in the coming weeks, reiterating head coach Lane Kiffin’s comments on Monday that the competition was ongoing.
“We’ll kind of see how things go through fall camp and make a decision.”
Broeker talks cooking
Broeker, the Rebels’ starting left tackle, is now up to 310 pounds, five pounds higher than his listed weight at the start of last season. Broeker said he is also down 7% in body fat.
He’s been cooking for himself more recently, he said, which led to the question: what are his preferred dishes?
“I’ve got lots of stuff. Coconut shrimp, boom-boom shrimp. A lot of shrimp recipes,” Broeker said with a smile. “Asian chicken recipes, all types of good stuff.”
Plumlee to contribute
Junior John Rhys Plumlee, now playing wide receiver, has impressed Lebby thus far in camp. His ability to pick things up quickly given his background as a quarterback has been a major plus; he is helping some of the younger receivers despite not having much experience running routes himself.
So much so, in fact, that Lebby sees Plumlee playing a significant role in the Rebels’ offense. Plumlee has seen significant reps with the first-team offense over the first few days of practice.
“The major contributor part, absolutely, (John Rhys) is going to play a ton of snaps for us. He’s done a great job through four days. Before that, you start going back to the bowl game, he practiced five days (at receiver),” Lebby said. “He spent a ton of time in here this summer … He’s done a good job.
“Everybody says knowledge is power. John Rhys has got it.”
Without the services of Elijah Moore, a second round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, Lebby expects production to come from a number of places rather than just one. The expected targets are seniors Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders and junior Jonathan Mingo.
In addition to Plumlee, one player who has stood out in the early portion of camp at receiver is freshman Bralon Brown.
“(Brown’s) done a great job. He’s got to keep growing. I think he’s done a nice job, just transitioning from high school to here, understanding how much time it takes to really get good at the position at this level,” Lebby said. “He’s got the right mind frame, he goes about it the right way. He’s worked incredibly hard, and he’s made some plays as well.”
Kicking it
During the field goal portion of Wednesday’s practice, freshman kicker Caden Costa received the first reps. Luke Logan, a three-year starter at kicker, graduated from Ole Miss in the offseason.
Snapping the ball was redshirt freshman Jared Lawrence.
Making Kiffin proud
During a full-scrimmage portion of practice, senior cornerback Tylan Knight intercepted a Corral pass that bounced off a number of different players on both offense and defense. It elicited an enthusiastic reaction from the entire defense and Kiffin, who dramatically pointed in the direction of the turnover.